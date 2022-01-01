Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Ford Produces its 40th Millionth F-Series Truck for U.S. Market

The current best-selling model in Canada and North America, the Ford F-150, has just reached an important milestone in its history. Indeed, Ford announced that this week it built its 40 millionth F-Series truck for the U.S. market.

The 40th millionth model, in case you’re wondering, is a 2022 F-150 Tremor version. In the image shared by Ford, it sits next to a 1950 F-1 model.

The story of the F-Series began in 1947 with the arrival of a new pickup truck completely redesigned for the 1948 model-year. In the United States, the F1 model was available in the half-ton series; the F2 was a three-quarter ton model. As for the F3, that referred to pickup trucks with a three-quarter ton capacity, but more robust.

In all, vehicles with a more commercial vocation were produced up to the F8 nomenclature.

Note that in Canada, during the first years of commercialization, the F-47 was referred to as the half-ton model. The number 47 referred to the maximum load that the vehicle could accept, i.e. 4700 lb. The naming systems in North America would be harmonized fairly quickly within a few years.

The 2022 Ford F-150 Tremor
Photo: Ford
The 2022 Ford F-150 Tremor

The attainment of the 40-million-model milestone comes at a pivotal moment in the model’s history, as the F-Series gets set to quietly go electric.

Will the truck’s dominance continue for a long time? Can the model realistically hope to eventually surpass the Toyota Corolla, the best-selling vehicle in history at just over 50 million units?

Time will tell.

The 40 millionth F-Series truck, a 2022 F-150 Tremor
Photo: Ford
The 40 millionth F-Series truck, a 2022 F-150 Tremor
The 40 millionth F-Series truck and the 1950 F-1
Photo: Ford
The 40 millionth F-Series truck and the 1950 F-1

