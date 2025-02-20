Ford has reportedly told suppliers it will delay the launch of the next-generation F-150 pickup truck. Three automotive supplier executives confirmed as much to Crain's Detroit Business.

The 15th generation of the model was due to launch in 2027, but that has been turned into 2028. Note that the model underwent a major upgrade for 2024, so it's not like it’s out of date yet.

Ford is not confirming the report, but suppliers tend to be reliable source, since they sit near the beginning of the vehicle development process.

Why a delay

Given Ford’s silence, we also don’t know the reason for the postponement. But it's hard not to make a connection with the current political situation that includes a possible trade war. To wit, the Ford F-150 has an aluminum body, a material that comes from Canada. And given the U.S.’s imposition of 25-percent tariffs on aluminum and steel from Canada, which will impact Ford if they remain in place, a delay until 2028 – in principle, the year of the next U.S. election – starts to make sense.

The other possible reason? Electrification is expensive. Ford might have decided it would be best to wait another year to be in a better financial position when it comes to investing heavily in the renewal of its flagship model.

For now, though, we await an official comment from Ford to gain more insight into its thinking. decides to comment on this news, we'll know exactly why it's delaying the next generation of its pickup truck.

The Ford F-150 Lightning | Photo: Ford

Automotive News pointed out that the all-electric F-150 Lightning hasn’t sold as well as initially projected. The shortfall has plunged many suppliers into troubled financial waters. Ford had planned to launch the second generation of the EV in 2027, but that has also been delayed, by more than a year.

What Ford has said

Cutting costs and improving quality have been top priorities for Ford supply chain manager Liz Door, supplier executives told Crain's Detroit Business.

Ford also wants concrete actions from its suppliers to reduce electric vehicle costs. In 2024, losses in Ford's electric division amounted to $5 billion.

Automotive News also shed some interesting light on the contracts that automakers have with their suppliers. The latter generally require suppliers to achieve savings of 2 to 4 percent each year during a model's production cycle. So, the longer a model is in production, the greater the manufacturer's profits. Which constitutes another incentive for Ford to delay introducing a new-generation F-150.

On the other hand, suppliers are naturally eager for model renewal time, so they can again charge full prices for their products. New vehicle launches are often a lifeline for suppliers, said the executives who spoke to Crain's Detroit Business.