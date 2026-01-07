60 Years of F-Series Domination in Canada

0 years of domination: this is an unprecedented feat in the automotive industry. Ford confirmed this week that the F-Series lineup remained the best-selling truck in Canada in 2025, for a 60th consecutive year.

Even more impressively, it was also Canada’s best-selling vehicle, period, across all categories, for a 16th year in a row.

In 2025, Ford sold 138,470 units of the F-150 and Super Duty, a 3.5 percent increase compared to 2024. The Super Duty range even set a new sales record, which could very well be broken as early as 2026.

Ford F-150 Lobo | Photo: Ford

An absolute record for Ford pickup trucks

With the addition of the Ranger and Maverick models to its arsenal in recent years, Ford has never sold as many pickup trucks in Canada. Combined pickup sales jumped 10.6 percent in one year, setting an all-time high for the brand.

Ford still the number 1 brand in Canada

With 294,418 vehicles sold in 2025 (a 5.4 percent increase), Ford retains its title as the most popular automotive brand in Canada for a 17th consecutive year. However, this was not enough to outpace General Motors, which with its several brands – Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC – led the way among automakers with 299,813 vehicles sold (up 1.9 percent over 2024) and a 15.5 percent market share.

Ford Maverick | Photo: D.Rufiange

Hybrids on the rise, electrics in retreat

Sales of Ford’s electrified vehicles grew by 8.5 percent, driven by hybrid models, sales of which exploded by 31.5 percent. A notable highlight: for the first time, AWD Maverick hybrids outsold the EcoBoost versions in Canada.

At the same time, Ford confirmed that it will increase production of the F-150 and Super Duty in 2026 to meet demand, following the recent end of production for the all-electric F-150 Lightning.

Ford Bronco | Photo: Ford

Bronco, Escape and Mustang in top form

The Bronco and Bronco Sport enjoyed their best year to date, as did the Maverick, sales of which surged by 101 percent. The Escape gained 6.3 percent in sales despite production ending in December after a 20-year career. The Mustang remains the best-selling sports coupe in Canada, plus Ford sold its very first Canadian-built Mustang GTD in 2025.

Lincoln seeing strong growth

Luxury brand Lincoln did well also, with sales up by 17.8 percent, recording an all-time record for the Aviator along with increases across its entire SUV lineup.

About those recalls

The flip side of the coin for Ford, however, lies in the record number of recalls, totalling 153 for the year 2025 alone, affecting more than 13 million vehicles. Ford recalled more vehicles on its own than the next nine manufacturers combined. The company must imperatively review its processes, as this situation is weighing heavily on its profits.