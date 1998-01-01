Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

The Ford Maverick Will Debut on June 8

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

We've been telling you about it for a while, but Ford has now confirmed the return of the Maverick name to its lineup, this time to designate a compact-sized pickup.

And we won't have to wait long before discovering it, as its official presentation will take place next week, on Tuesday, June 8. In the meantime, Ford has provided teaser images giving us a taste of the model.

The announcement by Ford explains that after “months of rumors, spy shots and speculation have all led to this moment. It’s true – Ford is adding an all-new small pickup to the lineup, and it’s called Maverick”.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Ford Maverick, tailgate
Photo: Ford
2022 Ford Maverick, tailgate

Spy photos that have circulated over the past few months showed that the Maverick will be smaller than the Range. We also already know it will get a front-wheel drive configuration with all-wheel drive as an option. It will be equipped with either a torsion beam rear suspension or an independent suspension, depending on the transmission configuration. Despite its unibody construction, it should appeal to those who miss the format of the old Ford Ranger, which ended its career in 2011.

Incidentally, the arrival of the Maverick will end a decade with no compact pickup truck offerings in North America. The reality is that the compact models of the time have grown so large that they are almost as big as full-size pickups of 25 years ago.

If the price is right, the Maverick pickup could find a ready audience. Check back on June 8 for all the details on it, including what engine(s) will be reserved for it, as well as what variants will be offered.

Gabrielle Union in the 2022 Ford Maverick
Photo: Ford
Gabrielle Union in the 2022 Ford Maverick
The Ford Maverick will be unveiled June 8th
Photo: Ford
The Ford Maverick will be unveiled June 8th

You May Also Like

Toyota Will Present a Vehicle Next Week – But Keeps Us Guessing

Toyota Will Present a Vehicle Next Week – But Keeps Us Gu...

Toyota will present us a new vehicle next week, though it’s being coy about what it’ll be. The company has shared an image that tells us very little; it coul...

Ford Introduces F-150 Lightning Pro for Fleet Customers

Ford Introduces F-150 Lightning Pro for Fleet Customers

After debuting its long-awaited F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup last week, Ford has now rolled out the Lightning Pro, the first all-electric F-Series tru...

The Ford F-150 Lightning Enters the Scene: A Flash of Genius?

The Ford F-150 Lightning Enters the Scene: A Flash of Gen...

Ford is out to make a splash with the debut of the F-150 Lightning, the electric version of its popular pickup truck. Does the model represent a flash of gen...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro
2022 Toyota Tacoma Gets TRD Pro and Trail Ver...
Article
Toyota bZ4X Concept
Toyota's bZ4X Concept Officially Unveiled for...
Article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Will Debut Here...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2021 Ford F-150 Review: The Power(Boost) of Choice
2021 Ford F-150 Review: The P...
Video
2022 Infiniti QX55 Review: The Sportier Sibling
2022 Infiniti QX55 Review: Th...
Video
At 16, He's the Proud Owner of a 1965 Ford Mustang
At 16, He's the Proud Owner o...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 