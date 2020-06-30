Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Ford's European Plants Staying Closed Until May 4

After announcing production stoppages at most of its European plants two weeks ago, Ford has now confirmed that these will remain idle until at least May 4. The shutdown affects all of the company's plants on the continent, including those in Germany (Saarlouis and Cologne), Spain (Valencia), Romania (Craiova) and the UK (Bridgend and Dagenham).

Ford says its production recovery plans will depend largely on the evolution of the coronavirus outbreak in April, and to the national restrictions that are in force in all European countries. Ford also states that its plans for the eventual re-start will “encompass appropriate measures on social distancing and other health and safety protocols to protect its workforce.”

“It’s important we give our employees as much clarity as possible on how long the present situation is likely to continue. We are hopeful the situation will improve in the coming month; our plans to restart operations, however, will continue to be informed by prevailing conditions and guidance of national governments.”

- Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe

In the meantime, Ford is reiterating its commitment to helping countries across Europe in their efforts to combat the pandemic. That translates into manufacturing medical equipment, providing temporary beds for medical workers and supplying vehicles for essential medical services, food delivery and emergency transport.

The situation is similar in North America, where Ford had planned to restart production of F-150s on April 14 before putting that on indefinite hold due to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. The automaker continues with its plans to produce ventilators at its plant in Rawsonville, Michigan; that should start the week of April 20.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

 

Photo: D.Heyman

You May Also Like

Coronavirus: Ford Indefinitely Postpones Reopening North American Plants

Coronavirus: Ford Indefinitely Postpones Reopening North ...

After announcing a phased reopening of its North American plants in April, Ford is backtracking just days later. The rapid spread of the coronavirus – and se...

Coronavirus: Production to Resume in April for Some Ford Plants

Coronavirus: Production to Resume in April for Some Ford ...

Ford plans to restart production at selected North American plants beginning in April. However, the company says it will monitor the situation closely and ad...

Ford's North American Plants to Remain Closed Until Further Notice

Ford's North American Plants to Remain Closed Until Furth...

Ford has announced its North American plants will remain closed until further notice due to the coronavirus. To the surprise of no one, the March 30 date ori...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Fire near the Fort Lauderdale airport
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in Fire in Florida
Article
The 2018 Beijing Auto Show (Auto China)
Beijing’s Auto China Show Has Been Reschedule...
Article
Hyundai's temporary logo
Hyundai Shows New Logo for the Social Distanc...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Top 10: A Virtual Journey to the World's Automobile Museums
Top 10: A Virtual Journey to ...
Video
2020 Volvo V60 T5 Cross Country: 10 Things Worth Knowing
2020 Volvo V60 T5 Cross Count...
Video
Coronavirus: Automakers Modify Logos to Promote Social Distancing Measures
Coronavirus: Automakers Modif...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 