Ford is facing an embarrassing safety campaign after a manufacturing defect involving interior trim has been officially linked to 65 injuries and one traffic accident worldwide.

The automaker is recalling 548,463 Expedition full-size SUVs from the 2018-2024 model years in the U.S. to address a hazard that is literally cutting its customers. There’s no word yet from Ford Canada or Transport Canada regarding a recall north of the border.

The problem

At the heart of the issue is the decorative chrome plating located on the vehicle's centre console. Over time, this reflective overlay can bubble, peel and separate from the underlying plastic substrate. When the metallic coating cracks, it creates exposed, razor-sharp edges capable of slicing occupants' hands and fingers.

Ford has acknowledged that a small number of these lacerations were severe enough to require professional medical attention.

| Photo: Ford

Internet forums have been sprinkled with owners complaining about the hazard for over three years, not to mention dealership service managers noting frequent warranty replacements for the trim.

Ford initially resisted a safety campaign. The company argued that the bubbling was visually obvious before fully peeling. However, rigorous engineering and environmental testing later revealed that components showing zero initial signs of distress could still unexpectedly fail and bubble, forcing Ford to reverse its stance.

The scope of the failure is massive. By June 2026, Ford had accumulated 4,634 warranty claims, 150 field reports and 34 customer call-centre complaints regarding the defective trim. The automaker eventually initiated a deeper investigation after noticing a clear pattern of hand injuries across complaints submitted directly to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The solution

To rectify the issue, Ford will instruct affected owners to visit a local Ford or Lincoln dealership. Technicians will inspect the interior centre console and replace the compromised trim pieces with updated components completely free of charge.

Specific instructions for Canadian owners should come soon with the announcement of the recall here.

This massive campaign adds to an ongoing quality struggle for Ford, which racked up a record-breaking 153 recalls in 2025 and continues to lead the industry rankings this year. CEO Jim Farley has publicly acknowledged that fixing the company's assembly and quality-control practices will take time, and so it is.