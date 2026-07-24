Ford is issuing a major safety recall covering 565,691 current-generation Bronco SUVs across the 2021 through 2026 model-years, including high-performance Bronco Raptor variants, due to an engine bay wiring flaw that poses a significant fire risk.

This recall is for the U.S.; we await word on how many Broncos in Canada will be recalled.

The problem

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue stems from an engine compartment wiring harness that lacks sufficient abrasion protection. As the vehicle moves, the harness rubs against surrounding engine components, wearing down its outer protective layer and leaving internal wires exposed.

Exposed wiring can cause an intermittent electrical short circuit, generating sparks or an arc that can ignite nearby flammable materials.

Investigation and warning signs

Ford’s Critical Concern Group launched an investigation in June after receiving reports of fires originating on the passenger side of the engine bay. Engineers subsequently identified 15 confirmed or potential incidents, including seven Bronco Raptor fires and eight standard Bronco fires, documented across warranty claims and legal filings submitted between October 2024 and June 2026.

2024 Ford Bronco Raptor | Photo: Ford

Inspections of over 80 vehicles revealed telltale signs of harness chafing and rubbing in several units.

Ford confirms that, in spite of the spate of incidents, no crashes or injuries have been reported in connection with the defect to date.

Drivers are urged to remain vigilant for warning signs. Prior to flames becoming visible from the passenger side of the engine compartment, occupants may notice smoke drifting through the interior climate control vents, and/or warning lights illuminating unexpectedly on the digital instrument cluster.

The solution

To resolve the issue, authorized Ford dealerships will install convolute protective sheathing and wrap the affected engine compartment wiring harness with abrasion-resistant tape, free of charge.

Ford has already notified its dealer network in the United States, and official notification letters are scheduled to begin reaching vehicle owners in August 2026.