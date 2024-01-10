Ford Recalls 140,000 Focus, EcoSport Vehicles

• Ford is recalling 140,000 units of the Focus and EcoSport due to a potential engine problem.

Two of Ford's most problem-plagued models offered in the last 10 years, the Focus and the EcoSport, are being recalled by the company for a potential engine issue.

The affected vehicles are 2016-2018 Focus and 2016-2022 EcoSport models. The issue is that the arm that adjusts the tension level of the oil pump belt can break, which can damage the engine.

In total, 26,041 units of the Focus are affected; they were built between March 24, 2015 and May 4, 2018.

As for the EcoSport, the total is 113,689 models affected, assembled between April 3, 2017 and October 12, 2021.

2018 Ford EcoSport Photo: Ford

This amounts to 139,730 vehicles on the U.S. market. We have contacted Ford Canada to find out how many models are affected in Canada.

Ford says all vehicles subject to the recall are equipped with the 1.0L 3-cylinder EcoBoost engine and the brand's 6-speed automatic transmission. All recalled models have the same defect.

A malfunctioning oil pump means that the engine oil pressure drops rapidly, which can cause significant and potentially permanent damage to the engine block. Additionally, Ford explains that if the engine locks up, the car loses its electrically controlled brakes.

The company is aware of one accident and two potentially related injuries due to this problem. It’s not known if there have been any fatalities. In total, as of October 2023, Ford has received 2,099 warranty claims.

For owners, one thing to watch for is a warning light indicating an engine failure or a drop in oil pressure.

Owners will be contacted by mail in February and will receive more information on the next steps to take. A visit to a Ford or Lincoln dealership will be order to for a replacement of the defective arm with a newer and more durable one – free of charge, of course.

Owners who paid to have this problem repaired before May 2023 can request a reimbursement.