Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Ford Will Maintain Work-From-Home Policy - for Some, and Some of the Time

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

A year ago, the onset of the pandemic resulted in millions of workers around the world doing their jobs from home. It was a welcome change for some, but for many, it remains a less-than-ideal situation.

Everyone's reality is different.

Now, with the end of the pandemic in sight, some are counting down the days until they can return to the workplace. Others have expressed an interest in continuing to work at home, at least partially.

Ford announced yesterday that some of its employees will switch to a new hybrid schedule that will incorporate remote work, even after the pandemic recedes.

Ford currently has about 30,000 employees working from home in North America. The automaker said its decision was based on the results of a survey it conducted last June, which revealed considerable interest in this type of schedule. It is possible that the level of interest may have changed since then, of course.

Ford said it would allow employees who do not need to be physically present at work the option of working from home if they wish. However, they will have to show up at the company's facilities for specific reasons, such as attending meetings, workshops or group activities. Employees will decide for themselves on their preference, but their supervisor will have to agree.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

To better accommodate the hybrid model, Ford said it will invest in new technology and reorganize some offices with more emphasis on collaborative spaces than individual offices.

“We know there's a strong contingent who wants that flexibility to choose where to work. The onus is on us to make sure, when they do come on-site, we give them the space to be their most productive.”

- Jackie Shuk, global director of Ford Land, to Automotive News

At Ford as elsewhere, many employees said they were more productive when working from home. The company's internal surveys revealed that at least 95 percent of people want to keep at least some level of remote work.

In the immediate, Ford is sticking to the decision it made late last year that most of its employees will continue working remotely until June of this year. There are no plans to move that timeline forward.

You May Also Like

Ford Delays Bronco Debut, Citing Supply Problems

Ford Delays Bronco Debut, Citing Supply Problems

Problems in delivering components experienced by suppliers due to the coronavirus have compelled Ford to delay the arrival of its Bronco. Instead of seeing t...

Ford Preparing Covid-19 Vaccine Infrastructure for Employees

Ford Preparing Covid-19 Vaccine Infrastructure for Employees

Ford has ordered 12 freezers that will hold Covid-19 vaccines for its workers. The company took pains to explain that the administration of the vaccine will ...

Did Mask-Wearing Save the Auto Industry?

Did Mask-Wearing Save the Auto Industry?

Since North American auto plants have resumed operations, there have been no major outbreaks of Covid-19. Should we thank the mask? According to the experts,...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Hyundai Staria
Hyundai Presents the Spaceship-Inspired Stari...
Article
Couple in Pickup Saved by their Trailer's Saf...
Article
2021 Toyota Highlander hybrid
2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Review: When 4 ...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Canoo: Another Electric Truck on the Horizon
Canoo: Another Electric Truck...
Video
Volvo will only sell electric vehicles by 2030, and Sell Them Only Online
Volvo will only sell electric...
Video
A V8 for the Land Rover Defender in 2022
A V8 for the Land Rover Defen...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 