Ford has announced that it is pushing back the commercial debut of the new Bronco due to new delays with receiving components from suppliers, with the coronavirus getting the blame.

The Bronco was scheduled to arrive in the spring of 2021; there is now talk of it showing up at dealerships next summer.

The Sasquatch package, which will be available on manual transmission models, will now only be made available in 2022, and not in late 2021 as originally planned.

Ford spokesperson Jiyan Cadiz confirmed to Autoblog that the company will not take orders for the Bronco starting today, December 7, as originally planned, but in mid-January. Consumers who reserved a 2021 Bronco in its early days now have until March 19 to confirm and finalize their order with their dealer. The original deadline was January 31. Deliveries of the 2021 models will begin in the summer.

“All-new Bronco two-door and four-door customer deliveries will begin in the summer, rather than the spring, due to COVID-related challenges suppliers are experiencing. We are committed to building Broncos with the quality our customers expect and deserve.” - Jiyan Cadiz, Ford spokesperson

Ford says it has already received 190,000 reservations for the Bronco. The latest delays mean that those who wanted to wait for it to arrive at dealerships before choosing one from inventory may have to wait a full year before they get a chance to do so. Ford has also confirmed that those who want the Sasquatch off-road package with a 2.3L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine and manual transmission will have to wait until orders for the 2022 model-year are authorized.

This package is noteworthy because it includes several features sought by enthusiasts, including electronically locking front and rear axles, Bilstein shocks and 35-inch off-road tires.

