Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Future Volkswagen Battery Mega-Plant Could Be Coming to Canada

•    Canada is a strong contender to be Volkswagen’s choice for the location of its future battery plant in North America.

•    In August, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Canada to intensify the search for materials needed to build batteries.

•    The Minister of Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, is touring Belgium and Germany in search of investment in the automotive sector.

Volkswagen and its battery subsidiary PowerCo have begun looking for a site for the German manufacturer's first battery cell plant in North America. This is according to Reuters, which cited a source within Volkswagen. 

The source said that Canada was “a logical option” for the construction of the plant. The plant would be Volkswagen's first mega-factory outside of Europe. 

The move was described as an extension of the memorandum of understanding signed last August between Volkswagen and mineral-rich Canada. At that time, the parties agreed to intensify their efforts to gain access to lithium, nickel and cobalt.

European carmakers have been pushing for stakes in battery production on the continent, but the industry is still in its infancy.

In September, Volkswagen announced a $2.9 billion USD joint venture to manufacture battery parts with Belgian materials company Umicore.

Browse cars for sale available near you

2022 Volkswagen ID 4
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Volkswagen ID 4

Looking for a site in North America, Thomas Schmall, Volkswagen's board member for technology, said PowerCo was about to cross the Atlantic: “The conditions in North America are very attractive. The most competitive site wins.”

Canada’s Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne is currently visiting Belgium and Germany in an effort to secure more investment in the automotive sector.

We will be watching this closely, as a positive announcement would have a significant economic impact, especially with the creation of jobs. The environmental impact of such an operation will bear watching as well.

You May Also Like

Stellantis, LG Chem Confirm $5 Billion Joint Venture to Build Battery Plant in Ontario

Stellantis, LG Chem Confirm $5 Billion Joint Venture to B...

Yesterday, Auto giant Stellantis and battery manufacturer LG Chem confirmed what the grapevine had revealed a few days earlier, which is that they will partn...

Honda and LG Will Build a New EV Battery Plant in Ohio

Honda and LG Will Build a New EV Battery Plant in Ohio

Honda and LG have announced they are co-investing in the construction of a battery factory in Ohio. Total investment in the project amounts to $3.5 billion, ...

Toyota Will Spend $ 1.2 Billion to Build an EV Battery Factory in the U.S.

Toyota Will Spend $ 1.2 Billion to Build an EV Battery Fa...

Toyota is committing $1.29 billion USD to build an EV battery manufacturing plant in the United States. Other manufacturers have made similar announcements l...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Toyota Grand Highlander
2023 Toyota Grand Highlander: The Reveal Happ...
Article
2019 Audi A6
Audi recalls 50,000 Vehicles Over an Unusual ...
Article
The 150,000th Ford Mustang Mach-E
Ford Mustang Mach-E: 150,000 Units Built
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Caterpillar Testing an Electric Version of its Massive 793
Caterpillar Testing an Electr...
Video
Finally, A Female Crash Test Dummy to Reflect How Women Can Be Affected in Collisions
Finally, A Female Crash Test ...
Video
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV Set for 2023
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 