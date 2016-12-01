Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Genesis Will Introduce a V6 hybrid Powertrain to its G90 in 2023 – in the U.S.

The American lineup for Genesis' revised 2023 G90 sedan will include a version of the company's twin-turbocharged 3.5L V6 engine, but this time with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. A spokesperson for Hyundai's luxury division confirmed to Car and Driver magazine that this new powertrain will use an electric supercharger and permit an output of 420 hp, which is a significant jump from the current base version's 365 hp.

Note that a V6 is currently offered south of the border, but in Canada we have only the 5.0L V8. Ironically, the combined fuel economy rating of the hybrid-powered G90 is no better than the non-hybrid, which may be due to the added weight of this model.

If we're reporting this news, it's not so much to talk about the G90, which is a modest seller in Canada, but rather because the hybrid configuration being introduced could well be found elsewhere in the lineup before too long.

Time will tell if that actually happens. The brand's SUVs currently also receive a twin-turbo 3.5L V6 engine.

Genesis originally said that this hybrid system would only be used in the long-wheelbase version of the car, a version not intended for the North American market.

For the rest, we'll have to be patient, as the arrival of the new generation of the G90 is set to happen later this year.

Genesis G90, rear
Photo: Genesis
Genesis G90, rear

