2027 Genesis GV60 Magma: Power Over Range

Betting big on power and performance, the new 2027 Genesis GV60 Magma clearly won’t be drawing customers on the strength of its announced range. In creating this high-performance version of its electric crossover, Genesis had no choice but to make certain compromises, particularly when it comes to range.

According to data published by Natural Resources Canada, the new Genesis GV60 Magma posts a range of 357 km. That figure is virtually identical to what owners of the much less pricy Hyundai Ioniq 5 N get, which is… 356 km.

That’s just one example. It’s hard to ignore that vehicles costing a fraction of the GV60 Magma's price deliver far greater range. It’s also worth noting that the standard GV60 Performance can travel up to 402 km on a single charge. Opting for the Magma version means you sacrifice distance for power.

| Photo: Genesis

Up to 650 hp with Boost Mode

The GV60 Magma relies on a dual-electric-motor powertrain. Under normal operating conditions, Genesis announces a combined output of 609 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque. When Boost Mode is engaged, those figures temporarily climb to 650 hp and 583 lb-ft.

Genesis also says the GV60 Magma can sprint to 200 km/h in just 10.9 seconds using its launch control function. Its top speed is rated at 264 km/h.

The crossover's track-focused positioning goes a long way in explaining the more modest range. Performance tires, aggressive thermal management, suspension tuning, available power and the vehicle's sporty mandate all inevitably impact energy consumption.

An important model for the automaker in Canada

Genesis Canada has opened pre-orders for the GV60 Magma, which will become the brand's very first production model to bear the Magma nameplate. The vehicle has already been showcased in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver before embarking on a tour of select Canadian distributors.

| Photo: Genesis

For all the exposure Genesis is giving the GV60 Magma in Canada, one thing remains under wraps: the price. But it’s a safe bet that a 650-hp performance-minded car offering a range of just 356 km will be priced accordingly as a niche product targeting a well-heeled clientele.