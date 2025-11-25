The 2026 Genesis GV60 is the beneficiary of a handful of mid-generation updates, with one of the more notable improvements increased range. Auto123 collected the official data released by Natural Resources Canada.

According to data published by the federal organization, the 2026 Genesis GV60 Performance model is capable of traveling up to 406 km on a single charge. The equivalent 2025 model year had a range of 378 km. This represents an appreciable gain of 28 km.

As for the Advanced version of the 2026 Genesis GV60, its official range is 430 km. This is an increase of 31 km compared to the 2025 GV60 Advanced.

This gain in range for the 2026 Genesis GV60 is primarily due to the fact that this electric crossover inherits a new battery with increased density. In 2025, the GV60 was equipped with a 77.4 kWh battery, whereas the 2026 model is fitted with an 84-kWh battery.

Take note that the GV60’s new maximum range, 430 km, remains inferior to that offered by the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5, built on the same E-GMP platform and using the same 84-kWh battery. The AWD version of that model offers a range of up to 463 km.

| Photo: Genesis

2026 Genesis GV60 – What's new?

Among the other changes brought to the 2026 Genesis GV60 are a few cosmetic updates. At the front, we find a redesigned bumper, and the wheel arches are now painted the same colour as the rest of the body. The 21-inch rims feature a new design. And in front of the driver now sits a very large seamless 27-inch screen that replaces the two previous 12.3-inch screens.

2026 Genesis GV60 – Canadian pricing

For the moment, there's been no announcement of pricing for the 2026 Genesis GV60 in Canada. That should come soon though since the model is expected to arrive at Canadian dealerships in the coming weeks.

Genesis is hoping the changes help revive the fortunes of the electric crossover, only 254 of which sold in Canada in 2024. That’s a significant drop from the 454 sold here the previous year, when the EV sector still had more wind in its sails.