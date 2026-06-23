Genesis Confirms September Debut for GV90 Electric SUV

Genesis is finally ready to lift the veil on its highly anticipated new crown jewel. Following a series of production delays last year caused by persisting technical challenges, the premium Korean brand has made it official, it will present the GV90 on September 9th, 2026,

The launch of Genesis’ ultra-luxury, full-size electric SUV is a big deal for the brand and for parent company Hyundai Motor Group. The GV90 marks a major milestone as the first vehicle to be produced at the newly constructed Ulsan EV factory in Korea. The state-of-the-art facility represents Hyundai’s first dedicated EV plant on its home turf and its first brand-new finished car manufacturing base built in the country in three decades.

To prepare for the launch, Hyundai has already assembled more than 250 mass-production vehicles at the Ulsan yard, putting them through rigorous final quality checks. Prototype testing has been spotted globally, revealing that the GV90 will pioneer Hyundai's next-generation "eM" platform. Replacing the current E-GMP architecture, the eM platform is expected to deliver up to a 50 percent improvement in driving efficiency. The full-size SUV is slated to carry a massive battery pack exceeding 100 kWh, targeting a driving range well beyond 480 km (300 miles).

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Neolun DNA

Visually and texturally, the flagship SUV draws heavy inspiration from the critically acclaimed Genesis Neolun concept. Prototype sightings confirm at least two distinct variants are on the way, at least to some markets.

A standard model will be joined by an ultra-exclusive flagship version featuring premium cashmere and leather interiors, four VIP captain's seats, a massive centre display running the new Connect W operating system and coach doors with the B-pillar entirely removed.

For the North American market, prototypes spotted charging at Tesla Superchargers indicate a built-in NACS port.

Pricing in the upper clouds

While official numbers will be finalized closer to the autumn debut, the standard model is expected to start around the equivalent of $65,000 USD ($92,000 CAD) in its home market, though it’s projected that will mean a base price of some $100,000 USD ($142,000 CAD) when it goes on sale in North America as a 2027 model. Conversely, the top-tier coach-door variant is expected to surpass the equivalent of $130,000 USD ($185,000 CAD), positioning Genesis within the upper echelons of the premium luxury segment. That is something it has aspired to for years, hence the importance of the GV90.