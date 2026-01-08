Visitors to the upcoming 2026 Montreal Auto Show will be able to take in a special exhibit paying tribute to racing legend and local hero Gilles Villeneuve. The exhibit will be accessible for the entire run of the auto show, from January 16 to 25 at Montreal’s Palais des congrès.

The exhibit’s timing is not an accident of course. The biopic on the racing legend and local hero, Villeneuve: Rise of a Champion, is heading towards big screens across Quebec in the coming months.

Gilles Villeneuve at the Montreal Auto Show, in 1979 | Photo: Salon international de l’auto de Montréal

The Gilles Villeneuve exhibit

Conceived as an immersive journey into the life, varied career and heritage of Villeneuve, the exhibit features archival photos, artifacts and other content that illustrates his prime position in Quebec racing history.

| Photo: Salon international de l’auto de Montréal

Also on hand are cars used in the making of the Villeneuve: Rise of a Champion biopic, among them a reproduction of the famed Ferrari T2.

Said Melanie Villeneuve, daughter of Gilles, “This event is an exceptional platform to celebrate my father's legacy, and it's always a special moment to meet people and share the love and passion we have for him. I can't wait for the public to discover what goes on behind the scenes of this project that is so dear to our hearts!”

| Photo: Christal Films

The Gilles Villeneuve movie

The biopic, which traces Villeneuve’s rise from a modest background to F1 heights and to racing and Quebecois icon status, is directed by Yan Lanouette Turgeon from a screenplay by Daniel Roby and Guillaume Lonergan and produced by Christian Larouche. Rémi Goulet plays Gilles Villeneuve, Rosalie Bonenfant his wife Joann.