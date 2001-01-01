No Summer Break for GM Factories This Year

This Monday, General Motors informed its employees that most of the company’s North American plants will forego the traditional two-week summer production hiatus.

The factories that produce the automaker’s trucks and SUVs will thus remain active the weeks of June 29 and July 6, in order to “meet strengthening customer demand and strong dealer demand,” said GM in a statement.

Unclear in this is whether the shutdown period, normally used to retool factories and their equipment to prepare for the following model-year’s vehicles, has been eliminated entirely or simply pushed back a little.

What is clear is that carmakers in North America are operating in catch-up mode right now. At GM that is particularly so because in addition to the delays caused by the novel coronavirus, the company is also making up for time lost due to the strike action that hit it last fall.

Factories belonging to the Big Three U.S. manufacturers re-opened on May 18 after sitting idle for two months. This past Monday, even more workers returned to their posts, including the majority of those employed by GM.

The company added that ”thanks to excellent teamwork”, the restart of production at GM factories has gone smoothly and safely.

