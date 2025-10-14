General Motors (GM) has announced a one-time charge of $1.6 billion USD for the third quarter of 2025. That amount is necessary to realign its production capacity and manufacturing operations in the electric vehicle sector.

The news, revealed today, caused a 2.4-percent drop in GM's stock during pre-market trading.

The automaker says the charge includes a $1.2 billion write-down related to the reassessment of its electric vehicle production capacity, as well as $400 million associated with contract termination penalties and commercial settlements.

Tax credit removal slows demand

The end of the $7,500 U.S. federal tax credit for EV purchases, which took effect at the end of September, is widely expected to slow demand in the coming quarters.

Inside GM's Factory Zero | Photo: General Motors

In a statement, GM explained that recent changes in U.S. government policies, including the removal of certain consumer tax incentives and the reduction of emissions requirements, are likely to affect the pace of electric vehicle adoption.

An adjustment period before third-quarter results

The automaker plans to release its third-quarter financial results next week, on October 21st.

The charge comes in a broader context where GM is trying to adapt its electrification strategy to a North American market that is stabilizing after a phase of rapid growth.

GM had previously slowed down some electric vehicle production projects, preferring to focus its investments on more profitable models and ensure a gradual transition to full electrification.

The company also announced the discontinuation of its hydrogen vehicle projects to devote all its resources in the field to electric models.