GM Takes Second Spot in U.S. EV Sales in 2025

With several new electric models in its lineup, General Motors (GM) has now climbed into second spot among automakers in the United States for all-electric vehicle sales. As you might have guessed, Tesla still holds the top spot.

GM overtakes Ford

What surely delighted folks at GM the most is that the company has moved ahead of perennial rival Ford to claim runner-up position in EV sales in 2025.

GM announced it sold 62,000 electric vehicles in the first five months of the year. The Chevrolet division spearheaded the push with 37,000 sales.

Meanwhile, Ford's total EV sales stood at 34,132 units at the end of May, about 25 percent less than last year. The drop is due to weaker results for the F-150 Lightning pickup and the E-Transit van, which saw respective decreases of 42 and 93 percent.

Cadillac Lyriq | Photo: D.Boshouwers

GM, on the other hand, is seeing the opposite, with an overall 94 percent year-over-year growth in EV sales during the first quarter of 2025. That helped give GM over 15 percent market share for electric vehicles in the U.S.

"Consumers are responding in record numbers to our world-class family of EVs and gas-powered vehicles. In the first two months of the second quarter, we more than doubled our EV sales compared to the same period last year," stated Rory Harvey, Executive VP and President of Global Markets.

Tesla's shifting landscape

While Tesla still dominates, its market share continues to recede, partly due to its CEO's polarizing political activities and statements, but also due to global competition, particularly from Chinese products.

In the U.S., over the past two years, Tesla's market share has dropped from around 67 percent to under 50 percent.