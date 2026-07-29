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GM Is Fast-Tracking 2nd-Generation Chevrolet Equinox EV

| Photo: D.Boshouwers
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Derek Boshouwers
 The scheduled 2029 debut of the next edition will come only 5 years after the model first launched.

While competitors trim back battery-electric plans, General Motors (GM) is accelerating at least one component of its EV strategy. Even as it backtracks on making Cadillac an EV-only brand by 2030, the auto giant is expediting a full redesign of the Chevrolet Equinox EV. 

According to GM Authority, a second-generation model is slated for release in the second half of 2028 as a 2029 model. If that schedule holds, it will mark a remarkably swift five-year turnaround since the crossover's initial 2024 debut.

The move comes as the Equinox EV establishes itself as a cornerstone of GM's electric lineup. Sales in Canada climbed 12 percent through the first half of 2026, bolstered by reinstated federal purchasing incentives.

A technological arms race
One big reason for expediting the debut of a next generation is the desire on GM’s part not to fall behind on the technology front. The next-generation crossover is expected to be the debut vehicle built on GM’s new BEV-N architecture. Designed to succeed the current BEV3 platform (formerly known as Ultium), BEV-N represents GM's answer to flexible, universal EV platforms like Ford’s next-generation architectures. 

Namely, the new platform aims to deliver increased driving range and faster DC charging speeds, while maintaining configuration flexibility for front-wheel, rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive setups.

The current Equinox EV remains a segment leader, offering up to 513 km of range in front-wheel drive and 494 km with all-wheel drive, powered by an 85-kWh battery capable of 150-kW fast charging.

The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV
The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV | Photo: Chevrolet

In the short term
Before the full redesign arrives, Chevrolet is keeping the first-generation model competitive against aggressive new rivals like the Kia EV5 and Subaru Uncharted. For the upcoming 2027 model-year, the Equinox EV adopts a native NACS port for direct access to Tesla Superchargers, an optional Bose audio system and refreshed interior trim, though the 19.2-kW onboard charger option will be retired.

Derek Boshouwers
Derek Boshouwers
Automotive expert
  • Over 8 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 50 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 30 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

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