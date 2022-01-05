After showcasing the electric version of its Silverado pickup truck at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Chevrolet today unveiled the first full images of the 2024 Equinox EV in a virtual preview presentation. The model is expected to debut in the fall of 2023.

The images reveal a model with a fundamentally different style than the Equinox we know, but we have to admit that it's pretty good. The design is futuristic yet contemporary, and it's also very clean and fluid.

On board, the presentation is dominated by two screens, including a rather massive display on the centre console. Chevrolet shared two interior images, each showing different trims. The model has been announced at a price of about $30,000 for the U.S. market and two trim levels have been named, LT and RS. We'll have to see what the Canadian trim will look like, and just keep in mind 2024 is still a long way off, so there’s planet of time for changes to be made.

Photo: Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, in grey

Mechanically, the company didn't reveal anything other than that the Equinox EV will benefit from General Motors' (GM) Ultium battery technology, which is set to serve so many models across the auto giant’s lineup that it would have been a shock to hear otherwise. There’s no word on battery capacity or estimated range either. We can imagine that the latter should reach to between 400 and 500 km, because that will be the baseline for being competitive on the market in 2024.

We will of course have more details on the Equinox EV in the coming months as Chevrolet unveils more details on its new all-electric SUV.

Interestingly, Chevrolet has also confirmed that an all-electric Blazer will also show up in 2023, for 2024. Remember that GM has promised 30 all-electric products by 2025, of which about 20 will be marketed in North America.

Photo: Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, interior fig. 1

Photo: Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, interior fig. 2

Photo: Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, three-quarters front

Photo: Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, three-quarters rear