Photo: Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, 3RS version

Chevrolet's next electric baby has just been born, officially. After the Silverado EV and the Blazer EV, it's the Equinox's turn to go electric.

Perhaps the most striking detail about the 2024 Equinox EV, aside from the absence of a combustion engine, is its price point. Though it didn’t get specific, Chevrolet did say it will cost about $35,000 in Canada for the 1LT entry-level version. This will make it the cheapest electric SUV on the market.

The other good news regards the model’s range: the estimated 480 km stacks up quite well with the current competition.

“We are at a turning point where EVs will be the mainstream choice for the next generation of customers and Equinox EV will lead this charge for us,” said Mary Barra, Chair and CEO of General Motors.

In addition to its price and range, the SUV will also be very well equipped. A large 17.7-inch diagonal infotainment screen is standard on 2LT models and the Super Cruise system, which allows semi-autonomous driving, is available as an option on the most premium version.

Photo: Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, 1LT version

A revealing design

At first glance, the Equinox EV's modern design has an athletic appearance. You can see the Chevrolet signature quite clearly. In fact, the model will be available in two distinct versions, LT and RS, the first more sedate, the second sportier.

In addition to the clean lines, highlights include:

- Innovative lighting, with front and rear light animation standard and a unique light bar optional on the mid- and high-end LT and RS models.

- Standard 19-inch wheels, with optional 20- and 21-inch wheels depending on trim.

- Optional presence-sensing tailgate can open hands-free when it detects the presence of the remote control in the rear of the vehicle.

- Optional two-tone white roof on LT and optional black roof on RS.

Photo: Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, 1LT version, interior

Inside

Again, everything is sleek and modern. With seating for five and up to 1,614 litres of cargo space with the rear seat folded, it will suit most families.

Technology is omnipresent and the MyChevrolet10 application allows for route planning and calculation based on the vehicle's electric range. Customers have access to Ultium Charge 360, which is designed to simplify the charging experience by providing information and access to more than 85,000 public charging points in the U.S. and Canada.

Safety all around

Chevrolet doesn't skimp on safety features here. All the systems currently available on the market are included (or optional) to ensure that safety, but also to warn other vehicles in the vicinity.

Photo: Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, front

Electrifying performance

For entry-level models, we're talking about a front-wheel drive system; for the others, buyers are entitled to a all-wheel-drive system. Output is estimated at 210 hp and 242 lb-ft of torque, according to GM. For now, GM is not saying anything official about introducing another, strong powertrain.

Single-pedal driving is included standard, allowing drivers to accelerate and slow to a complete stop using only the right pedal.

In terms of charging speed, the Equinox EV can charge at 11.5 kW in Level 2. That means it will be possible to add up to 54 km of range per hour of charging, according to GM estimates. Level 2 charging of 19.2 kWh is available on the 3RS eAWD, which adds about 82 km of range per hour of charging, again according to GM estimates. Fast charging can reach 150 kW or another 112 km in 10 minutes, says GM.

.. Version Drive train Range (estimated by GM) 1LT 2RM (standard) 400 km 1LT 2RM (available) 480 km 1LT eAWD (available) 450 km 2LT and 2RS 2RM (standard) 480 km 2LT and 2RS eAWD (available) 450 km 3LT and 3RS eAWD (standard) 450 km

Photo: Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, hatch, rear lights

In addition, GM covers the Equinox EV's battery with an 8-year / 160,000 km limited warranty, in addition to the vehicle's standard bumper-to-bumper coverage.

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV should be made available in the fall of 2023, starting with a limited edition 2RS. Additional details and ordering information will be available closer to the start of production. The Equinox EV will be built at GM's Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico.

Photo: Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, charging port

Photo: Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, profile