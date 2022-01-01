Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Debuts, and Sounds a Promising Note

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, 3RS version
Photo: Chevrolet
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, 3RS version

Chevrolet's next electric baby has just been born, officially. After the Silverado EV and the Blazer EV, it's the Equinox's turn to go electric.

Perhaps the most striking detail about the 2024 Equinox EV, aside from the absence of a combustion engine, is its price point. Though it didn’t get specific, Chevrolet did say it will cost about $35,000 in Canada for the 1LT entry-level version. This will make it the cheapest electric SUV on the market.

The other good news regards the model’s range: the estimated 480 km stacks up quite well with the current competition.

“We are at a turning point where EVs will be the mainstream choice for the next generation of customers and Equinox EV will lead this charge for us,” said Mary Barra, Chair and CEO of General Motors.

In addition to its price and range, the SUV will also be very well equipped. A large 17.7-inch diagonal infotainment screen is standard on 2LT models and the Super Cruise system, which allows semi-autonomous driving, is available as an option on the most premium version.

Consultez les véhicules à vendre près de chez vous

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, 1LT version
Photo: Chevrolet
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, 1LT version

A revealing design
At first glance, the Equinox EV's modern design has an athletic appearance. You can see the Chevrolet signature quite clearly. In fact, the model will be available in two distinct versions, LT and RS, the first more sedate, the second sportier.

In addition to the clean lines, highlights include:

- Innovative lighting, with front and rear light animation standard and a unique light bar optional on the mid- and high-end LT and RS models.

- Standard 19-inch wheels, with optional 20- and 21-inch wheels depending on trim.

- Optional presence-sensing tailgate can open hands-free when it detects the presence of the remote control in the rear of the vehicle.

- Optional two-tone white roof on LT and optional black roof on RS.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, 1LT version, interior
Photo: Chevrolet
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, 1LT version, interior

Inside
Again, everything is sleek and modern. With seating for five and up to 1,614 litres of cargo space with the rear seat folded, it will suit most families.

Technology is omnipresent and the MyChevrolet10 application allows for route planning and calculation based on the vehicle's electric range. Customers have access to Ultium Charge 360, which is designed to simplify the charging experience by providing information and access to more than 85,000 public charging points in the U.S. and Canada.

Safety all around
Chevrolet doesn't skimp on safety features here. All the systems currently available on the market are included (or optional) to ensure that safety, but also to warn other vehicles in the vicinity.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, front
Photo: Chevrolet
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, front

Electrifying performance
For entry-level models, we're talking about a front-wheel drive system; for the others, buyers are entitled to a all-wheel-drive system. Output is estimated at 210 hp and 242 lb-ft of torque, according to GM. For now, GM is not saying anything official about introducing another, strong powertrain.

Single-pedal driving is included standard, allowing drivers to accelerate and slow to a complete stop using only the right pedal.

In terms of charging speed, the Equinox EV can charge at 11.5 kW in Level 2. That means it will be possible to add up to 54 km of range per hour of charging, according to GM estimates. Level 2 charging of 19.2 kWh is available on the 3RS eAWD, which adds about 82 km of range per hour of charging, again according to GM estimates. Fast charging can reach 150 kW or another 112 km in 10 minutes, says GM.

..VersionDrive trainRange (estimated by GM)
 1LT2RM (standard)400 km
 1LT2RM (available)480 km
 1LTeAWD (available)450 km
 2LT and 2RS2RM (standard)480 km
 2LT and 2RSeAWD (available)450 km
 3LT and 3RSeAWD (standard)450 km

 

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, hatch, rear lights
Photo: Chevrolet
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, hatch, rear lights

In addition, GM covers the Equinox EV's battery with an 8-year / 160,000 km limited warranty, in addition to the vehicle's standard bumper-to-bumper coverage.

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV should be made available in the fall of 2023, starting with a limited edition 2RS. Additional details and ordering information will be available closer to the start of production. The Equinox EV will be built at GM's Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, charging port
Photo: Chevrolet
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, charging port
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, profile
Photo: Chevrolet
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, profile
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, three-quarters front
Photo: Chevrolet
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, three-quarters front

You May Also Like

Here’s a First Full Image of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer SS EV

Here’s a First Full Image of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer SS EV

In anticipation of its official unveiling on July 18, the Chevrolet Blazer EV has just been shown to us by its maker. While we await fuller details regarding...

CES 2022: Chevrolet Previews the 2024 Equinox EV

CES 2022: Chevrolet Previews the 2024 Equinox EV

As part of the festivities surrounding CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Chevrolet today showed the first full images of the Equinox EV, the all-electric version of its...

Kia Shows First Camouflaged Images of Future Kia EV9

Kia Shows First Camouflaged Images of Future Kia EV9

Kia has shared official, though camo’d, images of its future EV9 currently in testing. The electric SUV will be positioned at the top of the lineup and offer...

More Articles

From this author

Auto123.com
Articles By
Auto123.com
Lexus LX 600 2022
2022 Lexus LX 600 Review: The Japanese Brand'...
Review
Best Used Car Dealer - Here's How to Find It
Article
2022 Mazda CX-5 / 2023 Mazda CX-50
Comparison: 2023 Mazda CX-50 vs 2022 Mazda CX-5
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen ...
Video
A Hitchless Towing System? Toyota’s On It!
A Hitchless Towing System? To...
Video
Acura Teases Precision EV Concept Set to Be Unveiled Next Week
Acura Teases Precision EV Con...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 