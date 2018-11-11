Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

GM Is Now Completing, Shipping Pickups That Were Missing Parts

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

As the global microchip shortage worsened and settled in for the long haul, chip crisis, GM, like other manufacturers across the industry, was forced to build models that were incomplete due to missing parts.

This obviously created a significant backlog of deliveries, with dealer lots filling up with new, but incomplete vehicles.

We may be seeing signs that we have passed peak chip shortage. GM has announced that it is making progress in shrinking its backlog, and that it has now shipped more than half of the models that were awaiting components.

Last Friday, Steve Carlisle, GM's top boss for North America, had this to say at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit:

“We've made great progress. We're a bit better than halfway through that at the moment and our goal would be to clear out our '21 model years by the end of the year. We'll have a bit of a tail of '22 model years into the new year but not for too long.”

- Steve Carlisle, CEO of General Motors North America

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Last month, GM CFO Paul Jacobson warned that GM's third-quarter deliveries could be cut by 200,000 units due to the crisis, though he didn’t specify how much of that was pickup trucks.

To speed up the transportation of newly built vehicles to dealerships, Steve Carlisle said GM had purchased a number of transport trucks to deliver vehicles from factories or distribution centres. The U.S. giant also allowed dealers in some locations to pick up the models they were waiting for themselves.

Carlisle added that new vehicle inventories have fallen to under 20 days in the U.S. due to supply chain disruptions, but the company wants to increase that again to 30 or 45 days, or even 60 days depending on the model type.

You May Also Like

Chevrolet Bolt Production Should Resume in Two Weeks

Chevrolet Bolt Production Should Resume in Two Weeks

Production of the Chevrolet Bolt should resume in two weeks. GM wants to speed up production of new battery modules and deal with repairs first and foremost,...

Chip Shortage: 2022 Cadillac Escalades Will Ship Without Super Cruise

Chip Shortage: 2022 Cadillac Escalades Will Ship Without ...

The ongoing microchip shortage means that Cadillac will be forced to deliver 2022 Escalade models without its vaunted Super Cruise system. This is just the l...

Production of LG Chem Batteries for the Chevrolet Bolt Resumes

Production of LG Chem Batteries for the Chevrolet Bolt Re...

GM has announced that battery production for its Chevrolet Bolt has resumed. Recall that production of the batteries and of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV have bee...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Hertz Is Snapping Up 100,000 Teslas for its R...
Article
The parade of electric vehicles in Saint-Hyacinthe
Parade of 733 All-Electric Cars in Quebec Set...
Article
2021 BMW 440i
Judge Orders Man Convicted of Speeding, Drivi...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Is This a Miniature Volkswagen Beetle, Or a Giant?
Is This a Miniature Volkswage...
Video
GMC Will Introduce a Redesigned 2022 Sierra on October 21st
GMC Will Introduce a Redesign...
Video
New Acura Integra to Get Manual Transmission
New Acura Integra to Get Manu...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 