• An early Super Bowl ad highlights an interesting partnership between GM and Netflix.

• General Motors will launch several new EVs by the end of the year.

• From Chevrolet alone, we’re expecting three models.

The big, BIG event of American football is coming soon. The 57th edition of the Super Bowl takes place next weekend.

Like every year, a wave of original advertising is upon us, including some from car manufacturers going all out to promote their products.

The first up is General Motors (GM), whose ads are already online. And because everyone is always trying to innovate, we get a singular approach that features actor Will Ferrell and highlights a partnership with the streaming platform Netflix.

And how does it all come together?

The ad highlights a new relationship between GM and Netflix, shows on which will feature the automaker's future electric vehicles.

A new ad shows Will Ferrell making appearances in Netflix series “Army of the Dead” and “Squid Game” and explaining that there's no reason not to have electric vehicles in them. He also appears behind the wheel of vehicles in series where their presence represents an anachronism, such as “Bridgerton” and “Stranger Things”, set in the 1810s-1820s and in the 1980s, respectively.

In the latter two cases, viewers are assured that Netflix will not introduce vehicles where they don’t belong.

In the ad, we can see a host of upcoming models (one of which is already on the market) including the GMC Sierra EV, Hummer EV, Chevrolet Blazer EV and Cadillac Lyriq. The Chevrolet Silverado EV also makes an appearance in a clip from the Stranger Things series.

We'll be watching closely to see what other manufacturers have in store for us with their Super Bowl ads. It's always interesting to watch.