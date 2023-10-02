• By the end of 2024, we should have 50 new electric models on the market in North America.

The long-predicted big influx of new electric models on the market is upon us. A look at what's expected for 2024 tells us this will be a landmark year in automotive history.

In all, nearly 50 new models are due to launch over the next 15 months.

To think it was only six years ago that Chevrolet debuted the Bolt EV, the first affordable car to offer close to 400 km of range. The Nissan LEAF was the best-selling electric car at the time, but the first-generation model offered a limited range of around 160 km. Tesla was about to launch its Model 3, now the best-selling electric vehicle on the planet.

Yes, a lot has happened in just six years. And 2024 is going to be extraordinary.

2025 Volvo EX30 Photo: D.Boshouwers

Although some brands have yet to join the EV parade, many are very active and will soon be full lineups. Electric vehicle sales are still quit modest, but they're growing fast, and automakers are anticipating rapid growth as the market gets flooded with product.

Here are the models that will be arriving on the North American market over the next 15 months, so until the end of 2024.

And that's not counting renewals of existing models, such as the Chevrolet Bolt, or new variants added to existing ranges.

Of course, there are several question marks on this list, but if the vast majority of these models show up as expected, the stuff on offer in dealer showrooms will be pretty different than what it is today.