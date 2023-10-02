Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Nearly 50 New Electric Models for North America by the end of 2024

Chevrolet Equinox EV & Chevrolet Blazer EV
Photo: Chevrolet
GM will have the most electric cars in its lineup at that point Automotive expert , Updated:

•    By the end of 2024, we should have 50 new electric models on the market in North America.

The long-predicted big influx of new electric models on the market is upon us. A look at what's expected for 2024 tells us this will be a landmark year in automotive history. 

In all, nearly 50 new models are due to launch over the next 15 months. 

To think it was only six years ago that Chevrolet debuted the Bolt EV, the first affordable car to offer close to 400 km of range. The Nissan LEAF was the best-selling electric car at the time, but the first-generation model offered a limited range of around 160 km. Tesla was about to launch its Model 3, now the best-selling electric vehicle on the planet. 

Yes, a lot has happened in just six years. And 2024 is going to be extraordinary. 

2025 Volvo EX30
2025 Volvo EX30
Photo: D.Boshouwers

Although some brands have yet to join the EV parade, many are very active and will soon be full lineups. Electric vehicle sales are still quit modest, but they're growing fast, and automakers are anticipating rapid growth as the market gets flooded with product. 

Here are the models that will be arriving on the North American market over the next 15 months, so until the end of 2024.

And that's not counting renewals of existing models, such as the Chevrolet Bolt, or new variants added to existing ranges.

Of course, there are several question marks on this list, but if the vast majority of these models show up as expected, the stuff on offer in dealer showrooms will be pretty different than what it is today.

2025 Ram 1500 REV
2025 Ram 1500 REV
Photo: Ram

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
  • Over 17 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 75 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 250 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists
Possible new EV concept teased by Honda
Honda Teases Possible New Electric SUV Concept
Article
2024 Lexus TX
2024 Lexus TX Pricing Announced for U.S.
Article
VinFast VF 6
VinFast Launches VF 6 SUV in Vietnam
Article
More from this author

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 