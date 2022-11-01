• GM is further expanding the road network on which motorists can use the company’s Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system.

• It will now be possible to use the Super Cruise system for some 644,000 km in the United States and Canada.

• For those who already own a model equipped with this technology, GM will offer updates via the air.

General Motors' autonomous driving system is one of the most effective - and widely used - in the industry. First launched with the CT6 sedan in 2017, the system has evolved and been expanded and is now available with more vehicles. It also works on more roads than ever before thanks to the latest improvements.

GM this week announced another expansion of its system is now operational on some 644,000 km of roads and highways across Canada and the United States. The company had committed to attainting this target in August 2022, so it’s promise kept in this case.

The first vehicles to get the new version of the system are the brand's full-size SUVs, but only those built after October 3rd. Those include the Chevrolet Tahoe (High Country and Premier versions), Chevrolet Suburban (High Country and Premier), Cadillac Escalade 2023 (ESV and EV variants) and GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate.

The system allows motorists to drive long distances without having to touch the steering wheel. The caveat is that those motorists are still required to be paying attention at all times. If the vehicle detects that the driver is not paying attention, it will deactivate the system.

GM says that those who already own a model equipped with the Super Cruise system will be offered , over-the-air updates to increase the number of routes that can be used.

GM plans to install the Super Cruise features in more of its vehicles for the next model-year.