2022 GMC Hummer EV: From Super Bowl to World Series

Last February, during the Super Bowl, GMC made it official: it was working on an electric truck, and it would get the name Hummer. At that time, we were given a partial image of the grid, as well as an idea of the power this product would deliver.

The official presentation of the new Hummer was supposed to take place on May 20th, but for the reasons we all know, it didn’t happen then. GMC then se the date of October 20th, the night of the first game of the World Series Baseball, to show the world the pickup truck that will bring the Hummer name back to life.

Before today, we already knew that in addition to its distinct styling, maximum output will be 1,000 hp and 11,500 lb-ft of torque. Yes, 11,500. Tonight’s unveiling confirms those figures, but in fact they will apply to only one of the four versions of the truck in the offering.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

The first Hummer EV to be delivered to consumers will be the Edition 1, which will be distributed on a limited basis in the United States. On GMC's U.S. site, it’s priced at $112,595 and is expected to be available this fall. It’s nowhere to be found on the Canadian GMC site, and realistically that means we can expect the first Hummers to appear here in the fall of 2022.

The Edition 1 benefits from three motors and offers an electric range of about 560 km. It offers the output mentioned above.

In the fall of 2022, the Hummer EV3X version will make its debut. Here, it’s still unclear what its output will be. Why? Because on GMC's Canadian site, output for this variant is given as identical to that of the Edition 1 for the latter, while on the manufacturer's U.S. site, it’s given a range of 482 km and an output of 800 hp and 9,500 lb-ft of torque. The American price for the EV3X is $99,995.

Next come the Hummer EV2X and Hummer EV2 variants, promised for the springs of 2023 and 2024, respectively. In both cases, we're talking about a two-engine configuration, with 482 km and 402 km of range, respectively, and 625 hp and 7,400 lb-ft of torque. Prices of $89,995 and $79,995 are shown for the U.S. market.

Photo: GMC 2022 GMC Hummer, rear

For Canada, no prices are currently advertised. We'll have to wait and see what the Canadian division announces when the time is right.

Now, regarding the interesting features seen during this presentation, here’s what caught our attention.

The crabwalk

The Crabwalk function, available on the two range-topping versions, will allow the vehicle to move diagonally thanks to a four-wheel steering system. In fact, the rear wheels will be able to swivel up to 10 degrees in each direction. Off-road driving promises to be fun. And in traffic too!

Photo: GMC 2022 GMC Hummer, from above

The extraction mode

When driving off-road, folks are sometimes reluctant to drive over certain obstacles for fear of having the underside of the vehicle rub or get damaged. With the extraction mode, the Hummer EV can be raised six inches (15.2 cm) with the air suspension. It looks promising.

Ultravision System

GM already offers us sophisticated camera systems with its pickups. The Hummer EV will get the Ultravision system that can suggest up to 18 different camera angles UNDER the vehicle. The cameras are waterproof and equipped with self-cleaning functions and replaceable lens protectors. OK then.

35-inch tires

The Ford Bronco won’t be the only new off-road vehicle to offer 35-inch wheels. 37-inch wheels will even be possible, which should be fun for fans of extreme driving.

Photo: GMC 2022 GMC Hummer, interior

Modular roof panels

It will be possible to drive in the open air with the Hummer EV. Four panels, as well as a T-bar at the front, can be removed and placed under the front trunk to enjoy the great outdoors. It's interesting, but more importantly, the vehicle looks pretty bitching when you remove these elements. As an option, transparent roof panels will be possible.

160 km in 10 minutes

Thanks to a fast recharging capacity (on an 800-volt terminal with a power of 350 kW), it will be possible to recover 160 km of range in only 10 minutes. The GMC Hummer EV uses GM's famous lithium battery.

The model will also benefit from existing GM innovations such as the semi-autonomous Super Cruise driving system.

For the rest, we'll have to be patient, but everything we've seen so far is pretty darn interesting.