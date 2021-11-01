Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Joe Biden Takes a Spin in a Hummer EV at Factory Zero

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

U.S. President Joe Biden has successfully pushed through his plan for U.S. infrastructure. It will sprinkle billions on a number of sectors, with the goal of repairing bridges, improving the rail network, investing in airport locations… and electrification of the transportation sector.

That last goal has of course been a longstanding one of the Democrat president.

What caught our attention this week, however, was the president's visit to General Motors’ Factory Zero plant in Detroit, which makes electric vehicles. He used the opportunity to argue that the $7.5 billion in new charger legislation will help the U.S. improve its balance sheet. Currently, the U.S. market share of plug-in electric model sales is one-third the size of the Chinese electric market.

“China got way ahead of us,” the president said bluntly.

Questions of politics aside, we were interested particularly to see the U.S. president, an avowed car-lover who owns a cherished 1967 Chevrolet Corvette, take a short spin in a GMC Hummer EV.

The president climbed into the vehicle with a Secret Service agent, then accelerated sharply, causing the wheels to spin. Stopping near the journalists and the delegation on hand for the photo op, he asked, “Anybody want to get in the back? On the roof?” He added, “It's three times as heavy as my Corvette, but three times as fast.”

“This sucker’s something else,” he concluded, providing a priceless bit of free advertising for GM.

 

Listening to the clip, we also hear the president talk about the turning radius. He alludes as well  to the crab walk, a feature that allows the Hummer EV to move diagonally. In fact, you can see the rear directional wheels as it makes its U-turn.

The Hummer will be available commercially starting next year. It will certainly be interesting to see on the road, but given the high price tag attached to the SUV, how often it’s actually seen on the road is anyone’s guess.

You May Also Like

GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut

GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut

This weekend GMC presented the SUV version of the GMC Hummer EV. Its performance capabilities are pretty head-turning, but no consumers will get their hands ...

2022 GMC Hummer EV: From Super Bowl to World Series

2022 GMC Hummer EV: From Super Bowl to World Series

GMC finally unveiled its Hummer EV pickup truck. The model presented here has many interesting features that we're already looking forward to testing.

Here’s the Logo of the Future GMC Hummer EV

Here’s the Logo of the Future GMC Hummer EV

General Motors has filed a trademark request in the U.S. and Canada for a logo design to be sued for the upcoming Hummer EV electric truck, set to be introdu...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Ford Wants to Produce Its Own Microchips
Article
VinFast VF e35 and VF e36
Los Angeles 2021: Vietnamese Automaker VinFas...
Article
2023 Kia Sportage HEV
Los Angeles 2021: Kia Introduces the Hybrid V...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Joe Biden Takes a Spin in a Hummer EV at Factory Zero
Joe Biden Takes a Spin in a H...
Video
A Porsche 356 Is Converted to All-Electric, Keeps its Manual Gearbox
A Porsche 356 Is Converted to...
Video
Ford Will Introduce the Next-Gen Ranger on November 24
Ford Will Introduce the Next-...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 