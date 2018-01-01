Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Here’s the Logo of the Future GMC Hummer EV

Last week, GMC announced that it will finally unveil its electric Hummer this fall. This week, we learn what the vehicle's logo will be, as it has come to light that General Motors (GM) filed a request for a trademark on the logo design in the U.S. and Canada.

First spotted by a member of the Hummer Chat forum, the logo combines the letters "H" and "EV", much like the old Hummer badges that consisted of the "H" and a number for the corresponding models, H1, H2 and H3. As shown previously in images published by GM, the electric pickup will also have "Hummer" on its grille, with a small GMC logo underneath.

Front grille of new Hummer EV
Photo: General Motors
GM had announced the arrival of an electric Hummer in January by confirming that the new model would be sold under the GMC banner, rather than under a standalone brand like previous Hummer products. The grand unveiling of the model had been scheduled for May 20, but it had to be postponed to the fall due to the pandemic.

The Hummer EV will have 1,000 hp and 11,500 lb-ft of torque (measured as torque at the wheels) that will allow this revolutionary pickup to go from 0 to 96 km/h in just 3 seconds, according to GM. A video posted by the automaker a few months back showed a vehicle with a removable roof, which GMC calls the Infinity Roof.

The Hummer EV will be based on GM's new BEV3 architecture, a structure dedicated solely to electric products. The model will also feature the Ultium battery system, which promises to be ultra-efficient. The BEV3 platform is designed to be flexible enough to accommodate everything from sub-compact models to large SUVs and pickup trucks. Ultium batteries are also modular, with blocks from 50 kWh to 200 kWh and with 400 and 800-volt electrical architectures.

Production of the GMC Electric Hummer is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2021 at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant. The plant is currently undergoing a refit to allow it to produce electric vehicles. Consumers will be able to order the model as soon as it is introduced this fall.

An off-road SUV variant is also planned. In short, the Hummer name will have a second career, and it may well be longer than the first.

Profile of the new Hummer EV
Photo: General Motors
Profile of the new Hummer EV, SUV variant
Photo: General Motors
