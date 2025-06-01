While there's no shortage of job diversity in the automotive field, sometimes unusual offers pop up, like the one just published by The Henry Ford Museum, located in suburban Detroit, Michigan.

Mechanic wanted

The museum is looking for a full-time mechanic, but not just any mechanic. The successful candidate will need to specialize in vintage vehicles, more precisely those produced between 1914 and 1953. We can guess this is the age range of the models that require care at the museum, from the oldest Model T cars to "newer" creations from the early 1950s, like a Crestline sedan or an F-1 pickup truck, belonging to the first generation of the F-Series, launched in 1948.

The Henry Ford Museum in Detroit | Photo: Wikimedia Commons (Ajay Suresh)

The Henry Ford (THF) is a museum, but primarily a non-profit cultural institution, located in Dearborn. If you've never visited, know that the place houses one of the most impressive collections of historical vehicles in working order. The museum also includes old homes, technology exhibits and more.

For its vintage vehicle division, the museum wants to add a passionate and meticulous individual to its team, capable of caring for the institution's mechanics.

The successful candidate will be responsible for preventive maintenance, daily safety inspections, and full repair of the vehicle fleet. The job offer states that this "includes minor interventions as well as major restorations." The hired individual will also need to document repair costs and maintain an accurate inventory of parts, while ensuring the historical fidelity of each replaced or restored component.

In addition to mechanical skills, the position requires close teamwork with other museum departments. The mechanic will also participate in special events involving demonstrations of historical vehicles, sometimes outside of normal working hours. They may also be asked to train other staff members or volunteers in the operation of these vintage vehicles.

Among the required qualifications are a high school diploma, a valid driver's license, solid experience in automotive mechanics, and a strong command of vintage vehicles. Administrative skills in communication and computer proficiency (Microsoft platforms) are also sought. Experience in training or supervising staff is a plus.

| Photo: The Henry Ford Museum

A unique opportunity

This is an extraordinary offer because this type of profession is rare. It's also an chance to contribute to the preservation of automotive heritage by maintaining vehicles that literally transformed the 20th century.

By joining The Henry Ford Museum team, the future mechanic will actively participate in bringing the legacy of mechanical ingenuity to future generations.

For enthusiasts of vintage mechanics and industrial culture, this is an opportunity that doesn't come around every day.

Commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion

A fun fact: the job posting document concludes with a statement stipulating that The Henry Ford Museum encourages and respects diversity in the candidate selection process:

"Respect, inclusion and opportunity for people of all backgrounds will draw the best ideas into THF and help us shape a more vibrant future. By honoring and celebrating the diversity of people, THF can bring new creativity, efficiency and leadership to its work and community. Achieving Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility is an ongoing process that we believe will contribute to a sustainable and inclusive world. Therefore, we strongly encourage applications from individuals who identify as or belong to marginalized communities.

THF's policy is to prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, colour, sex, sexual orientation, gender, identity, gender expression, genetic information, pregnancy, religious belief, national origin, ancestry, age, physical or mental disability or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local law. This policy applies to all of our employees, donors and volunteers1 to ensure they are treated without discrimination."

This certainly won't please the U.S. administration, which is currently attacking diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) programs across the country.