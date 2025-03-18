Honda Brings 0 SUV to Canada for Show and Tell

Laval, QC - This was a first in-the-flesh meeting for Quebec-based media with one of Honda’s new 0 series EVs slated to come to market in the next few years. On hand was the 0 SUV, a uniquely designed concept (90-percent of the way to a production model, more or less) first shown at CES in Las Vegas this past January.

We received confirmation from Honda representatives on site that the Honda 0 SUV production version should be presented in the coming months, go into production early next year, and arrive at dealers by mid-2026. The 0 Saloon (sedan) will follow in the fall of next year.

The Honda 0 SUV concept, rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

A reset

This is not Honda’s first all-electric model, of course – there’s the new Honda Prologue just out on the market, for one – but what’s notable is that the new 0 Series represents the first wave of EVs produced entirely “in-house” by the Japanese automaker. The Prologue midsize SUV, recall, was developed jointly by Honda and General Motors, and is based in good part on the Chevrolet Blazer EV, down to the Ultium architecture it’s built on.

Honda is clear that the name of the series – 0 - represents a new start in the field for the company, a reset.

The Honda 0 SUV concept, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the Honda 0 SUV

It’s likely this unique-looking, low-sitting “SUV” won’t be unanimously adored by consumers, or universally embraced by Honda consumers. But it is refreshingly distinctive and to be frank, it cut a nice figure during our Meet and Greet. You be the judge whether that abruptly vertical back end is to you liking or not.

We can tell you that in person, the roof of the 0 SUV rises not that much higher than the average station wagon. But as it sits relatively low to the ground and has a nearly flat floor inside, the interior is quite spacious and provides generous headroom.

The Honda 0 SUV concept, interior | Photo: D.Boshouwers

In terms of dimensions, Honda didn’t provide any strict numbers and since I’d left my measuring tape at home, we’ll take their representatives’ word for it that the overall length is roughly that of the CR-V. And that model’s segment, of the compact SUV, is squarely where the automaker is aiming to slot in the 0 SUV.

Pay no heed in the images to the side cameras in lieu of mirrors, or even to the nifty front bumper. Honda says both of those elements will be jettisoned for the production model to meet North American requirements. The flush door handles, on the other hand, look there to stay.

Powertrain of the Honda 0 SUV

Honda provided little in terms of concrete details about what will make the EV go, but we do know we can expect a range from the powertrain (battery capacity: not provided) of upwards of 480 km. Output is also not known at this time, although Honda said the offering will include two battery choices, presumably of different sizes. We were told the aim is to have a very fast recharging capacity, meaning going from 10- to 80-percent charge will take users, in an ideal world, 10-15 minutes.

Of note, the 0 SUV will be equipped solely with the Tesla-compatible NACS connector when it launches in North America, meaning that it will require an adaptor to use other connector types.

The Honda 0 SUV concept, steering wheel, multimedia screen | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Technology in the Honda 0 SUV

Honda is introducing with the 0 Series its own, internally developed operating system called SE ASIMO. The images here show a vehicle-width-spanning display that looks very impressive but can’t be judged until we an opportunity to try the interface in real-world situations.

You may have noticed the design of the steering wheel, which may or may not make it intact to the production version. The kind of “topless” design has an obvious potential drawback to with safety (users being used a full steering wheel they can slide their hands up and down on – there’s no 10-and-2 grip possible here, obviously).

Beyond that, there will be some level of assisted or semi-autonomous tech coming the 0 SUV, though, again, no details are available yet.

The Honda 0 SUV concept, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

Honda’s 0 SUV is still some ways off and there will be some tweaks made to reach the production version, but this is more or less what Canadians will be seeing on the road some time in the summer of 2026 (barring changes). And given the originality of this EV’s design, that’s a good thing.

Honda says the plan is to build the model, as well as all of the brand’s future EVs, in North America. The company also plans to keep it and the “older” Prologue available side-by-side for a time, and it adds that the compact 0 SUV – name to be changed prior to launch, by the way – won’t be priced any cheaper than the larger Prologue, which is a two-row midsize SUV.

And in terms of cost, roughly speaking, we can expect the price of a well-equipped CR-V, plus maybe another $15,000 CAD.

The Honda 0 SUV concept, doors open | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Honda 0 SUV concept, rear bench | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Honda 0 SUV concept, rear lighting | Photo: D.Boshouwers