New York, NY – The new 2026 Subaru Uncharted received its global unveiling today in a place you might not have predicted for an EV these days – especially a small one. According to a Subaru representative, however, the choice of the U.S. was made essentially via a lottery draw.

And so it was that we were on hand in the Big Apple for the reveal of Subaru’s latest all-electric model, developed, like the Solterra crossover, in collaboration with Toyota. This Uncharted, thus, is the close cousin of the recently announced Toyota C-HR BEV, also coming to market in the coming months.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Subaru Uncharted – What’s new?

Most of this is new, of course. But here’s what isn’t new: the platform, based on that of the Solterra/bZ combo.

Subaru did make a very deliberate decision to offer this all-electric model in a front-wheel-drive configuration to those who want it. Much as Subaru remains associated with AWD, it probably wisely concluded there was no point in cutting itself off from those EV buyers who want longer range and are prepared to forego AWD to get it.

Beyond that, the main improvements made to the existing Solterra EV for 2026 are found here as well. That means, for example, a battery-preconditioning system is present to help speed up charging in cold weather.

Design of the 2026 Subaru Uncharted

Subaru iterated more than once that it sees the new Uncharted as the electric equivalent of the Crosstrek in its model organigram, and that means it sees the EV competing in both the subcompact and compact SUV segments. The Uncharted is a little bigger than its gas-engine sibling in every direction, most notably in terms of width. To give you a further idea, the Uncharted is slightly shorter in length than the Solterra, which sits above it in the higher part of the compact SUV segment.

Otherwise, what we see here is a close relative of the new C-HR, no question, with a number of details changed to differentiate it. The lighting elements are similar but not identical in the front, and sit atop a new front fascia that is distinct enough from the Toyota. In the back there’s no width-spanning lightbar here like we see on the C-HR . Note as well the placement of SUBARU lettering in lieu of the brand’s logo.

Otherwise, the profile is largely the same. And that’s fine, given that this is a well-proportioned, attractive smaller SUV obviously tailored to maximize aerodynamics. Subaru wanted to give its newest EV a sporty profile, and it has, plus there are elements like the (optional) two-tone exterior to enforce the point that this is a sporty, urban vehicle.

The Uncharted is fitted with 18-inch wheels in FWD configuration, and available 20-inch wheels for the AWD version.

The interior

Our visit inside the new Uncharted was a quick one, but it was enough to get a feel of the relatively spacious environment it delivers given its segment. The extra width compared with the Crosstrek makes itself felt. What that doesn’t help with, however, is rear legroom, which is slightly insufficient if you’re above average height.

Up front we have a flat-top-and-bottom steering wheel flanked by a 14-inch screen with new, more user-friendly software lurking within it. The centre console features two wireless charging pads, matched by 60W USB-C charging inputs in back. Overall, there’s the level of tech you’d expect from something brand-new, like 64-colour ambient lighting; second-row seats get available heating. Subaru EyeSight is including, bringing with it a bunch of nifty safety systems such as blind spot monitoring, front and rear cross-traffic alerts and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain of the 2026 Subaru Uncharted

We mentioned Subaru is offering the Uncharted in single-motor FWD configuration, but the majority of buyers is still likely to go for the AWD format.

Subaru estimates a maximum range from the FWD model of 480 km, and up to 460 from the AWD variant. Beyond that, well, we are literally in uncharted waters since there are gaps in the information provided thus far for the different variants of the Uncharted.

The model is fitted with a 77-kWh lithium-ion battery and has a charging capacity of 150 kW. Output from the dual-motor powertrain (167-kW motor up front, 88-kW motor in back) is given as 338 hp, which might just make this a fairly muscular EV on the road (0-100 km/h is possible in under 5 seconds). We shall see. The FWD variant, with a motor the strength of which remains to be announced, has a given output of 221 hp.

The Uncharted will come built-in with the NACS charging port connector.

Towing capacity – and yes, there is one here, unlike the Solterra – is 1,500 kg.

2026 Subaru Uncharted Canadian pricing

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet; that should happen closer to launch date in early 2026. These are the versions planned for Canada:

- 2026 Uncharted FWD

- 2026 Uncharted FWD Long Range

- 2026 Uncharted Sport (AWD)

- 2026 Uncharted GT (AWD)

It’s worth noting Subaru’s stated strategy here, which is to differentiate itself from the offerings of the electric cousins over at Toyota. Namely, unlike the bZ Woodland and the C-HR, Subaru’s Trailseeker and Uncharted equivalents will be available in base versions for more budget-conscious customers.

Subaru says to expect the 2026 Uncharted in dealers across Canada early in the new year. All trims and configurations will be offered right off the bat. It will be followed to market shortly thereafter by the Trailseeker, at which point Subaru will all of a sudden have a real live EV lineup to offer Canadian consumers. And – hopefully - just in time for the return of the federal EV incentives.

