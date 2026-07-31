Honda and Acura are deploying the Google Gemini artificial intelligence assistant across several vehicles equipped with Google Built-In. This update notably applies to the Honda Civic, Accord, CR-V, Pilot, Passport and Prelude, as well as the Acura ADX, MDX and ZDX.

Gemini is gradually replacing the current Google Assistant and aims to enable more natural voice interactions. The system can retain conversational context, understand more complex requests and ask follow-up questions when a command lacks specifics.

More-conversational voice controls

Until now, drivers generally had to frame requests fairly precisely to get a proper response from the infotainment system. With Gemini, Honda says that drivers can use everyday language and ask follow-up questions without having to repeat previously provided details.

A driver could, for example, ask the system to find a dinner spot, then add that they’re traveling with a young child. The assistant should then be able to factor that in and suggest specifically family-friendly restaurants.

“Connected technology has become an important part of the driving experience for Canadian Honda customers,” said Emile Korkor, Assistant VP of Sales and Marketing at Honda.

| Photo: Acura

Users will, however, need to be logged into their Google account to access the full suite of features. Over time, the system will continue to evolve through software updates.

Gemini Live also on the way

Honda is also adding the Gemini Live feature, which can be activated by saying “Hey Google, let's talk.” It allows users to hold longer, continuous conversations with the assistant, which is useful for planning a road trip, searching for family activities, summarizing news or preparing for a meeting.

For Honda, Gemini has been offered on the Accord Hybrid Touring since the 2023 model-year, and it can be found in certain 2025-and-newer Civic models. It’s also available across all trims of the 2026 Pilot, Passport and Prelude, along with the 2026 CR-V Hybrid Touring.

On the Acura side, the technology is compatible with all trims of the 2024 ZDX and 2025-and-newer MDX models. It’s also in the 2026 ADX, though only in the Platinum Elite A-Spec trim.

“Bringing Google Gemini to our vehicles is another step in our commitment to delivering thoughtful technologies,” noted Nathan Muir, Assistant VP of Sales and Marketing at Acura.

The rollout is being implemented in thousands of vehicles already on the road, meaning Honda/Acura don’t have to wait for the arrival of new-generation models.