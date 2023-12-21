Honda is launching a massive recall today, involving 2.6 million models from the 2017 to 2020 model-years. The recall affects both Honda products and the company's luxury brand, Acura.

The issue is that the fuel pump impeller on a large number of these vehicles may not be properly molded. This can cause the part to warp and interfere with the fuel pump itself, which in turn can cause the part to stop working.

In this case, the engine would be deprived of fuel and stop running. Obviously, a fuel pump that causes the engine to stall while you're on the road can be a major hazard for road users.

So far, Honda has not reported any accidents or injuries related to this problem.

The solution is simple: replace the entire pump.

However, due to the number of vehicles being recalled, the company is struggling with acquiring sufficient numbers of new fuel pumps to repair all affected vehicles at the same time.

2020 Acura TLX Photo: D.Boshouwers

Owners will thus be notified in stages. The first letters will be sent at the beginning of February, and further announcements will be made as new parts become available.

The Motor1 website, which reports the news, spoke to a Honda spokesman who said, essentially, replacing the pump takes two to three hours, depending on the vehicle. He added that the company is currently unable to provide a timeframe for the availability of all parts. “We’re working to improve supply as quickly as possible,” he explained.

Owners who don’t want to wait for notification by mail can check whether their vehicle is affected by this recall by visiting Honda or Acura’s website and entering their vehicle’s identification number (VIN).

With this recall, Honda now holds the prize for the largest campaign of 2023, surpassing that of Tesla, which recently issued a recall affecting just over two million vehicles.

Here is the list of affected models:

- 2018-2020 Honda Accord

- 2017-2020 Honda Accord Hybrid

- 2018-2020 Honda Civic

- 2018-2020 Honda Civic Type R

- 2018-2019 Honda Clarity PHEV

- 2018-2020 Honda CR-V

- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

- 2018-2019 Honda Fit

- 2018-2020 Honda HR-V

- 2019-2020 Honda Insight

- 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey

- 2019-2020 Honda Passport

- 2017-2020 Honda Pilot

- 2018-2020 Honda Ridgeline

- 2018-2020 Acura ILX

- 2018-2020 Acura MDX

- 2018-2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid

- 2017-2020 Acura NSX

- 2018-2020 Acura RDX

- 2018-2020 Acura RLX

- 2018-2020 Acura TLX