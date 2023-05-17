• Honda is reported to be planning the introduction of two more EVs this summer.

• In all, 30 new electric models are expected from Honda by 2030.

• Honda is investing $40 billion to reach that target.

We know that Honda is currently working hard to catch up with its electrification efforts. Next year, the company will launch the Prologue SUV, developed in partnership with General Motors.

After that, other products will follow, mostly designed in-house. The Japanese automaker said last year it plans to launch 30 electric models by 2030, including two sports cars. The investment for all these models is estimated at $40 billion USD.

Many have doubted that a sports car would be among the first to appear, but a report out of the UK says otherwise. Autocar reports that Honda could unveil an electric sports car by the end of this year.

Speaking with Honda's European VP Tom Gardner, Autocar learned that the first of the two new EVs could show up as early as this year. This is speculative, as it is linked to the fact that in 2003, on the company's 50th anniversary, the sporty S2000 was presented. In 2023, the brand celebrates its 75th anniversary. Could we have a spiritual successor to that car? It's not impossible, and it’s also not impossible that it get the Prelude name.

The future model could get a completely different look, too. A report from Japan also says that the expected electric vehicle won’t be ready before 2028, because Honda wants to install solid state batteries and doesn’t believe that technology will be ready before the second half of the decade.

As for the other new EV, the sports car, it’s assumed it will be the next NSX. That's less of a surprise in its case, as even before the most recent generation bowed out, Acura boss Jon Ikeda was already hinting at an electric variant.

“We like sports cars. We love performance, and we're very grateful for the strong response we've had to the latest Type R. The demand is huge,” Gardner told Autocar.

So what's next for Honda? On that, your guess is as good as ours. What's certain is that we'll be keeping a close eye on what happens on the company's end over the next few months.