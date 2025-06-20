Honda is recalling around 259,000 vehicles due to a problem with the brake pedal in certain models. In Canada, 15,574 units are targeted by this campaign.

The affected models are:

- 2023-2025 Honda Pilot

- 2021-2025 Acura TLX

- 2023-2025 Acura MDX

The problem

A pivot pin that may not have been incorrectly installed could result in the brake pedal moving laterally. That could compromise the driver's ability to slow down or stop the vehicle. It's also indicated that this could lead to unintentional brake application.

Either scenario is a potentially dangerous one.

Acura MDX | Photo: K.Soltani

According to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the U.S. equivalent of Transport Canada, only 1 percent of the recalled models are expected to have the problem. But given the nature of the issue and the safety risks it poses, it's important that all owners of the vehicles targeted are quickly informed of the recall so they can have their vehicle repaired.

Honda says owners may receive a warning in the form of a brake system malfunction indicator light appearing on the instrument cluster; they may also notice lateral movement of the brake pedal. The brake lights may also remain lit up when the driver is not pressing the pedal. That is a simple and easy check for owners to make.

The solution

Owners of all affected models will be contacted by mail in July and asked to take their vehicle to an authorized Honda or Acura dealer for an inspection. Honda will, if necessary, replace the entire brake pedal assembly. The new assembly features a correctly manufactured pivot pin, meaning the problem is unlikely to recur.