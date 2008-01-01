We take a periodic peak at homes for sale that come with a feature that’s top of many car lovers’ shopping list: spaces to park their cars. Here we’ve come across what may be the Holy Grail for those folks: say hello to this home in Arizona equipped with a garage fit to accommodate 100 cars.

We're not talking about 5 spaces or 10 or 15, but 100.

There is one thing to know off the bat: you have to spend 6.3 million USD to get it, and you have to have a lot of working capital, because this kind of house cannot be maintained on the cheap.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

If you have money to spare and a few vehicles to park, however, you should take a look at the 8735 sq-ft mansion located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Situated on 4.8 acres, the sprawling complex features a four-bedroom, five-bath main house surrounded by several additional structures, including a 100-car garage complex.

And there’s more than just room inside it. The garage buildings include several car lifts if you want to get your hands dirty, as well as a paint room and a detailing area so you can get your frames ready for flaunting. There's also a space to store larger stuff, say like an RV or boat. Between all the garages combined, there are 18 single doors and 13 double doors.

Going through the photos offered on the home's fact sheet, you can see that the current owner has good taste in cars, with some nice-looking collectors’ cars in view. A first-generation Corvette, MGs, an Aston Martin DB9 and a Ford Thunderbird from the 2000s, among others. Not bad at all.

Oh, and the rest of the house isn’t too shabby either...