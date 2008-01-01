Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

$6.3 million Gets You This Arizona House with 100-Car Garage

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

We take a periodic peak at homes for sale that come with a feature that’s top of many car lovers’ shopping list: spaces to park their cars. Here we’ve come across what may be the Holy Grail for those folks: say hello to this home in Arizona equipped with a garage fit to accommodate 100 cars.

We're not talking about 5 spaces or 10 or 15, but 100.

There is one thing to know off the bat: you have to spend 6.3 million USD to get it, and you have to have a lot of working capital, because this kind of house cannot be maintained on the cheap.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The home's 100-car garage, fig. 1
Photo: Keller Williams Arizona Realty
The home's 100-car garage, fig. 1
The home's 100-car garage, fig. 2
Photo: Keller Williams Arizona Realty
The home's 100-car garage, fig. 2

If you have money to spare and a few vehicles to park, however, you should take a look at the 8735 sq-ft mansion located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Situated on 4.8 acres, the sprawling complex features a four-bedroom, five-bath main house surrounded by several additional structures, including a 100-car garage complex.

And there’s more than just room inside it. The garage buildings include several car lifts if you want to get your hands dirty, as well as a paint room and a detailing area so you can get your frames ready for flaunting. There's also a space to store larger stuff, say like an RV or boat. Between all the garages combined, there are 18 single doors and 13 double doors.

The home's 100-car garage, fig. 3
Photo: Keller Williams Arizona Realty
The home's 100-car garage, fig. 3
The home's 100-car garage, fig. 4
Photo: Keller Williams Arizona Realty
The home's 100-car garage, fig. 4

Going through the photos offered on the home's fact sheet, you can see that the current owner has good taste in cars, with some nice-looking collectors’ cars in view. A first-generation Corvette, MGs, an Aston Martin DB9 and a Ford Thunderbird from the 2000s, among others. Not bad at all.

Oh, and the rest of the house isn’t too shabby either...

The home's 100-car garage, fig. 5
Photo: Keller Williams Arizona Realty
The home's 100-car garage, fig. 5
The home's 100-car garage, fig. 6
Photo: Keller Williams Arizona Realty
The home's 100-car garage, fig. 6
The home's 100-car garage, fig. 7
Photo: Keller Williams Arizona Realty
The home's 100-car garage, fig. 7
The home's 100-car garage, fig. 8
Photo: Keller Williams Arizona Realty
The home's 100-car garage, fig. 8
The home's 100-car garage, fig. 9
Photo: Keller Williams Arizona Realty
The home's 100-car garage, fig. 9
The home's 100-car garage, fig. 10
Photo: Keller Williams Arizona Realty
The home's 100-car garage, fig. 10
The house itself
Photo: Keller Williams Arizona Realty
The house itself

You May Also Like

Traffic jam in the desert

Traffic jam in the desert

A few weeks before the managers of the Big Three meekly made their way to Washington to seek the billions of dollars that would ensure their survival, automo...

The vintage car, a sure investment?

The vintage car, a sure investment?

If you ask professor David Foot, demographer at the University of Toronto and author of Boom, Bust and Echo, a study on the influence of demography and the b...

Lightning Melts the Interior of a Ford Super Duty

Lightning Melts the Interior of a Ford Super Duty

A bolt of lightning has made short work of the interior of a Ford Super Duty. And no, we’re not talking about a new F-150 Lightning electric truck destroying...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Audi Q8
Consumer Reports Fingers 12 Oil-Burning Engin...
Article
Interior elements of the 2022 Toyota Tundra
New Details Drop About the 2022 Toyota Tundra
Article
The Porsche Renndienst Study
Porsche Envisions the Interior of a Future Se...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

This Is the Sound of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
This Is the Sound of the 2023...
Video
This 2008 Toyota Tacoma Has Racked Up 2.45 Million km
This 2008 Toyota Tacoma Has R...
Video
Stellantis Confirms All-Electric Dodge Muscle Car, Ram 1500 On the Way
Stellantis Confirms All-Elect...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 