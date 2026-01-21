How Hyundai Canada Outpaced the Competition in 2025

Montreal, QC — While several other automakers are struggling, Hyundai Canada is coming off a historic 2025. During the 2026 Montreal Auto Show, Hyundai Canada President and CEO Steve Flamand spoke with Auto123 about, among other things, a year of sales records and a significant breakthrough in Quebec. He was also happy to pose in front of the rugged Crater concept unveiled at the show.

Quebec: The engine of growth

For the Korean automaker, La Belle Province is not just another market; it accounts for about one-third of total sales in Canada, itself a strong market for the Hyundai. What's more, Flamand revealed that Hyundai climbed for the first to the number one sales position in Quebec in the segments in which it competes (so excluding full-size trucks).

"Quebec plays a very important role in our success," Mr. Flamand emphasized. He pointed to a strategy of active listening adapted to regional specifics and supported by a dealer network that invests heavily in the customer experience. This tailored approach enables the brand to distinguish itself from its longstanding competitors in the region.

Electrification: Adapting to new realities, without retreating

Although the industry is experiencing a slowdown in electric vehicle adoption due in part to reduced government subsidies, Hyundai is maintaining its commitment to electrification while advocating for flexibility. Its 2026 strategy relies on a diverse lineup of gas, hybrid, electric and hydrogen vehicles to meet all needs.

Flamand explained that "it's about meeting the standards of what customers need." And so, with the exception of the entry-level Venue SUV, every model in the brand's non-EV portfolio now offers a hybrid variant. This approach enables the brand to meet current demand while paving the way for the new electric models expected in the coming months.

Hyundai Tucson PHEV | Photo: Hyundai

Affordability and agility in the brand's DNA

In an economic context where changing interest rates have altered buying habits, Hyundai emphasizes the importance of keeping vehicles accessible. The company maintains entry-level models like the Venue and focuses on the overall value of its offerings to ensure that no segment of the population is left behind.

CEO Flamand attributes the company's continued success to its agility and relationship with the distribution network. "We don't think we know everything," he says. Decisions are made by listening to what those out in the field are saying, in order to adapt quickly.

For 2026, the goal for 2026 is clear: defend the new leadership position, increase the 8.1 percent market share reached last year in Canada, and continue improving the customer experience. Management, Flamand said, considers the latter the brand's true competitive advantage.