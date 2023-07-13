• The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N was officially presented this morning.

Hyundai used the occasion of the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Sussex, England, to unveil today the N version of its Ioniq 5 electric SUV.

This new EV becomes the first all-electric performance model from the N division, and it points the way to the future of electrification for the performance brand. Hyundai promises other N electric models to follow.

The all-new 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Photo: Hyundai

Exterior of the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Aesthetically, it won't be difficult to recognize the new edition. The car features a spoiler and diffuser at the rear, as well as N badging and side curtains (for air flow) at the front.

Compared to the regular Ioniq 5, The model sits closer to the ground, is fitted with wider tires and is longer due to its new bumpers (+25 mm at the front, +55 mm at the rear). Good news, the images show that the Ioniq 5 N has... a rear wiper! The lack of one on the regular Ioniq 5 had caused complaint among many motorists who were finding its absence a problem, particularly in winter months.

Interior of 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Photo: Hyundai

Interior of the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

On board, we get racing bucket seats (with a lowered seating position), a steering wheel with four buttons for driving modes and a fixed centre console.

Technical details of the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Here are the essential details:

The Ioniq 5 N uses the E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) of the regular model and combines it with N technologies derived from motorsport. These have been tried and tested thanks to experience gained with the RM20e, RN22e and N Vision 74 electrified concepts, among others.

The IONIQ 5 N thus includes a range of technologies to tackle the track, whether for acceleration (via the N Launch Control function) or endurance racing.

All of this goes to maximizing high-performance capabilities and ensuring that the new N meets the division's three performance pillars: be a ‘Corner Rascal’, serve as an ‘Everyday Sports Car’, and display ‘Race Track Capability’.

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N on the track Photo: Hyundai

The new Ioniq 5 N's cornering capabilities should be impressive, as the company is vaunting structural improvements with 42 additional welding points and 2.1 metres of additional adhesive. Hyundai says that “The motor and battery mounting are reinforced while front and rear subframes are enhanced for lateral rigidity. World Rally Championship-inspired integrated drive axles (IDA) are applied both front and rear and reinforced to endure stronger electric motor torque while reducing unsprung mass together with the 21-inch forged aluminum wheels.”

We're also promised more responsive steering, as the column has been strengthened for greater rigidity. Hyundai has included a specially developed rack-and-pinion power steering system, with a higher steering ratio and better torque feedback.

Sound(s) of the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai has also made a lot of effort to deliver to drivers sounds worthy of the performances promised by the N. From the vehicle's 10 speakers (eight in the cabin and two on the outside at the ends of the vehicle), you can choose from three types of sound: Ignition imitates a 2.0L turbocharged engine, Evolution delivers a high-performance sound inspired by the RN22e concept; and Supersonic emulates the sounds produced by fighter jets.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N blue Photo: Hyundai

Output of the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Maximum power is rated at 641 hp (478 kW) and 568 lb-ft of torque with Boost mode activated (601 and 545, respectively, in standard configuration). This is the fruit of the two-stage inverter, the energy efficiency of which has been improved to boost power delivered by the new 84-kWh battery.

Drivers get an interesting option: battery preconditioning to optimize the cells. The aim here is to take advantage of an optimal temperature in terms of energy consumption, depending on the chosen drive mode. In track mode, for example, a cooler temperature is best before putting the car to the test.

Pricing of the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N in Canada

Details about Canadian versions and pricings will be forthcoming as we approach launch – and our first opportunity to test drive the Ioniq 5 N. In general terms, we can probably expect it to be priced similarly to the Kia EV6 GT version, which costs about $30,000 CAD than the base-model EV6. In other words, the new 2025 Ioniq 5 N should get an MSRP between $75,000 and $80,000.