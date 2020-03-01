Hyundai Canada yesterday unveiled pricing for its 2021 Elantra lineup, which includes a hybrid variant for 2021, as well as a sportier version under the N Line designation.

Redesigned for 2021, the model is presented not just with new variants but also a new exterior look. In terms of pricing, the offer starts at $17,899, while the hybrid variant goes for $24,699 and the N Line for $27,599. See below for the full price list.

The regular model will show up at dealerships over the coming weeks, but it will be early 2021 before consumers can get the hybrid and N Line variants.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Hyundai 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line

As for the features to watch for with this 2021 version, there’s the digital dashboard we first met in the Sonata and Palisade models. The entirely digital system allows a high level of customization. On the 8-inch audio-system screen, users, owners can access (wirelessly) both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The 10.25-inch screen seen on various brand models in recent months will also part of the offering with the new Elantra.

Powertrain

Two engines can be found in the that offering: a 2.0L 4-cylinder and a 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder. The base model will be equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission, but otherwise the intelligent continuously variable transmission (IVT) is preeminent throughout the lineup. Note, however, that the N Line model will be equipped with a 7-speed automatic transmission, while the hybrid models will be equipped with a 6-speed automatic.

Photo: Hyundai 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line, front

As for the drive, Hyundai promises a more dynamic experience, thanks in part to a stiffer chassis. Safety features are numerous, some of which are new to the model, such as a vehicle exit warning to avoid collisions with pedestrians, vehicles or cyclists when a door is opened. Rear-seat warning is also included.

The N Line version, which we'll have the opportunity to come back to as its launch date approaches, will offer many aesthetic differences, both outside and inside.

Here is the pricing for the 2021 Hyundai Elantra:

Essential MT $17,899

Essential IVT $19,799

Preferred IVT $21,899

Preferred (w/Sun & Tech) $23,399

Ultimate IVT $25,599

Ultimate Tech IVT $28,299

N Line 7AT $27,599

HEV Preferred 6AT $24,699

HEV Luxury 6AT $26,999