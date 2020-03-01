Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Hyundai Canada Unveils Pricing for 2021 Elantra Lineup

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Hyundai Canada yesterday unveiled pricing for its 2021 Elantra lineup, which includes a hybrid variant for 2021, as well as a sportier version under the N Line designation.

Redesigned for 2021, the model is presented not just with new variants but also a new exterior look. In terms of pricing, the offer starts at $17,899, while the hybrid variant goes for $24,699 and the N Line for $27,599. See below for the full price list.

The regular model will show up at dealerships over the coming weeks, but it will be early 2021 before consumers can get the hybrid and N Line variants.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line
Photo: Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line

As for the features to watch for with this 2021 version, there’s the digital dashboard we first met in the Sonata and Palisade models. The entirely digital system allows a high level of customization. On the 8-inch audio-system screen, users, owners can access (wirelessly) both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The 10.25-inch screen seen on various brand models in recent months will also part of the offering with the new Elantra.

Powertrain
Two engines can be found in the that offering: a 2.0L 4-cylinder and a 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder. The base model will be equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission, but otherwise the intelligent continuously variable transmission (IVT) is preeminent throughout the lineup. Note, however, that the N Line model will be equipped with a 7-speed automatic transmission, while the hybrid models will be equipped with a 6-speed automatic.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line, front
Photo: Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line, front

As for the drive, Hyundai promises a more dynamic experience, thanks in part to a stiffer chassis. Safety features are numerous, some of which are new to the model, such as a vehicle exit warning to avoid collisions with pedestrians, vehicles or cyclists when a door is opened. Rear-seat warning is also included.

The N Line version, which we'll have the opportunity to come back to as its launch date approaches, will offer many aesthetic differences, both outside and inside.

Here is the pricing for the 2021 Hyundai Elantra:

Essential MT                             $17,899
Essential IVT                             $19,799
Preferred IVT                              $21,899
Preferred (w/Sun & Tech)            $23,399
Ultimate IVT                              $25,599
Ultimate Tech IVT                      $28,299
N Line 7AT                                $27,599
HEV Preferred 6AT                    $24,699
HEV Luxury 6AT                       $26,999

2021 Hyundai Elantra, profile
Photo: Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Elantra, profile
Photos:Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Elantra pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Hyundai Introduces the Elantra N Line

Hyundai Introduces the Elantra N Line

After putting the Elantra GT in retirement, Hyundai is launching an N Line trim for the Elantra sedan. The car will be powered by a 1.6-liter turbo 4-cylinde...

Hyundai Gives a Taste of its 2021 Elantra N Line Sedan

Hyundai Gives a Taste of its 2021 Elantra N Line Sedan

Hyundai gives a preview of the upcoming N Line version of its refreshed 2021 Elantra. The spiffed-up edition of the sedan should show up at dealerships befor...

2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid revealed in new images

2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid revealed in new images

After showing us the regular model two weeks ago, Hyundai unveiled images of the hybrid version. Aesthetically, it's identical to the gasoline-powered varian...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
1970 Plymouth Barracuda
FCA Once Again Trademarks Cuda Name
Article
The Torsus Praetorian
The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus for the Apocalypse
Article
2020 BMW X5 M
2020 BMW X5 M Review: As Impressive as It Is ...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus for the Apocalypse
The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus ...
Video
2022 GMC Hummer Debuts: Full Images
2022 GMC Hummer Debuts: Full ...
Video
SSC Tuatara Reaches 532.8 km/h, Sets New Speed Record for a Production Car
SSC Tuatara Reaches 532.8 km/...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 