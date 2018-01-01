Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Hyundai Introduces the Elantra N Line

Earlier this week, we learned that Hyundai was putting an end to the Elantra GT after this year. Now, as if to patch things up with fans of the model, the Korean automaker is introducing an N Line trim to the Elantra four-door range.

This sportier trim offers distinctive design elements, as well as a higher level of performance compared to the base model. Be careful, however, we're not talking about an full-blown N trim here. This performance trim is still new to Hyundai, so you have to get used to it. The N Line trim is more sporty than the base model, but not as hardcore as the Veloster N for instance.

In this case, the Elantra N Line inherits a 1.6-liter turbo 4-cylinder engine that's good for 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. The latter works with a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The chassis also benefits from adjustments. The N Line will feature an independent multi-link rear suspension, oversized front brake rotors, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line, badging
Photo: Hyundai
On board, we find an N steering wheel covered in perforated leather, N Sport seats, alloy pedals, as well as metal accents. All this adds to the distinction of this version.

From the outside, the design is definitely more aggressive. Its front grill is unique and adorned with the N logo, while the front air intakes located in the lower part of the front-end enhance the engine’s cooling. In short, everything has been thought out to make the Elantra N Line stand out.

Hyundai is also launching a range of N Line performance parts. In terms of safety, the press release issued by the company describes at length everything the car benefits from.

Let’s also mention that Hyundai is planning the launch of a Sonata N Line before the end of the year. The latter will be powered by a 2.5-liter turbo 4-cylinder engine.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line, front
Photo: Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line, three-quarters rear
Photo: Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line, interior
Photo: Hyundai
