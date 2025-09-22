Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Hyundai and GM Partner to Develop Five Vehicles in the Americas, Starting in 2028

Partnership between GM and Hyundai | Photo: Auto123
Benoit Charette
 A strategic collaboration for the automotive market in the Americas

A Strategic Alliance for the Future

Hyundai Motor Company and General Motors (GM) have announced a significant partnership to jointly develop five new vehicles for the Americas, beginning in 2028. The goal is to accelerate growth, reduce costs, and adapt to new market realities, including electrification and stricter regulations.

Hyundai estimates that this collaboration could generate up to 800,000 annual sales once fully deployed, with an initial projection of approximately 100,000 units.

A Diverse Lineup Tailored to the Regions
The project calls for the production of five models:

  • - An electric commercial van for North America
  • - A compact crossover
  • - A sedan
  • - A compact pickup truck for Central and South America
  • - A mid-size pickup truck for Central and South America

Hyundai will lead the development of the electric van and compact vehicles, while GM will lead the development of the mid-size pickup truck.

Beyond the Product: A "Donor-Recipient" Approach
According to José Muñoz, each model will have a lead partner (donor) and a secondary partner (recipient) who will leverage the platform.

The partnership goes beyond simple product development. The two companies are exploring other synergies, particularly in logistics, steel and battery supply chains, and hydrogen fuel cell technologies. Hyundai's subsidiary, Glovis, already handles some of GM's logistics, transporting vehicles from Asia to the United States.

The success of this collaboration also depends on strong cooperation at the executive level between Euisun Chung, Hyundai's executive chairman, and Mary Barra, GM's CEO. Both business leaders view this alliance as essential for maintaining competitiveness in a rapidly transforming market.

