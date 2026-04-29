GM Will Build Next-Generation V8 Engines in Canada

General Motors has confirmed that some of its next generation of V8 engines will be built in Canada. The automaker will invest a total of $691 million CAD to prepare its manufacturing facility in St. Catharines, Ontario to assemble the future V8 powertrain.

The St. Catharines plant already manufactures fifth-generation V8 engines, which are shipped to various General Motors assembly plants across the continent. The facility originally opened its doors in 1952 and spans a total area of 2 million sq ft.

2025 GMC Yukon Denali | Photo: General Motors

V8s for future full-size trucks and SUVs

The next generation of V8 engines is slated to power future full-size pickup trucks and SUVs across General Motors' various brands. The manufacturer confirmed they will also be assembled at two other plants, in Buffalo, New York and Flint, Michigan.

For the moment, GM has shared few details regarding the next iterations of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, two models that will welcome the next generation of V8 engines.