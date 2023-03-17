2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 - Three-quarters front Photo: D.Boshouwers

Hyundai Canada has announced pricing for the 2023 Ioniq 6 sedan.

The offer will start at $54,999, which makes the EV eligible for government discounts.

With the addition of all-wheel drive (rather than the RWD configuration of the base model), the price jumps to $57,999.

Next week we will have a first opportunity to test drive the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV; that’s happening in and around Vancouver, British Columbia. A first review is coming your way in early April.

In anticipation of the big introduction, Hyundai Canada has confirmed pricing for the all-electric sedan.

There aren't any big surprises, since companies know they have to respect certain limits to make their model eligible for government subsidies, both federally and provincially.

Here's what's in store, then.

The entry-level model, the rear-wheel drive, long-range Preferred variant, will set buyers back $54,999. It's worth noting that all Canadian versions will benefit from the battery that offers the most range. We're talking about a 77.4-kWh unit.

The choice for consumers then is between all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive (one motor on the rear axle) or four-wheel drive (two motors). The latter configuration ups the price of the model by $3,000, to $57,999.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 -Rear Photo: Hyundai

Note that the offering includes a third model, an all-wheel drive Ioniq 6 with the Ultimate Package. That adds 20-inch wheels instead of the 18-inch wheels of the other two models. This will affect range, but not drastically.

With the rear-wheel drive version, range is given at 581 km with the model, which is really excellent. With the addition of the AWD system, range drops to 509 km, which is still plenty respectable. With 20-inch wheels, however, you lose a lot of range, more than 70, to 435 km.

For the rest, we'll get back to you with a complete road test of the model once we get behind the wheel next week.