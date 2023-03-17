Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6: Pricing for Canada Announced

The electric sedan will start at $54,999, and offer up to 581 km of range Automotive columnist: , Updated:

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 - Three-quarters front
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 - Three-quarters front
Photo: D.Boshouwers
  • Hyundai Canada has announced pricing for the 2023 Ioniq 6 sedan.

  • The offer will start at $54,999, which makes the EV eligible for government discounts.

  • With the addition of all-wheel drive (rather than the RWD configuration of the base model), the price jumps to $57,999.

Next week we will have a first opportunity to test drive the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV; that’s happening in and around Vancouver, British Columbia. A first review is coming your way in early April. 

In anticipation of the big introduction, Hyundai Canada has confirmed pricing for the all-electric sedan. 

There aren't any big surprises, since companies know they have to respect certain limits to make their model eligible for government subsidies, both federally and provincially. 

Here's what's in store, then. 

The entry-level model, the rear-wheel drive, long-range Preferred variant, will set buyers back $54,999. It's worth noting that all Canadian versions will benefit from the battery that offers the most range. We're talking about a 77.4-kWh unit.

The choice for consumers then is between all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive (one motor on the rear axle) or four-wheel drive (two motors). The latter configuration ups the price of the model by $3,000, to $57,999. 

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 -Rear
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 -Rear
Photo: Hyundai

Note that the offering includes a third model, an all-wheel drive Ioniq 6 with the Ultimate Package. That adds 20-inch wheels instead of the 18-inch wheels of the other two models. This will affect range, but not drastically. 

With the rear-wheel drive version, range is given at 581 km with the model, which is really excellent. With the addition of the AWD system, range drops to 509 km, which is still plenty respectable. With 20-inch wheels, however, you lose a lot of range, more than 70, to 435 km. 

For the rest, we'll get back to you with a complete road test of the model once we get behind the wheel next week.

You May Also Like

Montreal 2023: Hyundai Presents Seven Concept, Ioniq 6 in Canadian Premieres

Montreal 2023: Hyundai Presents Seven Concept, Ioniq 6 in...

Hyundai put on the Canadian premiere presentations of the Ioniq 6 sedan and Seven Concept SUV at the 2023 Montreal Auto Show. The 6 is coming to dealers soon...

2023 World Car of the Year: Finalists Announced in Six Categories

2023 World Car of the Year: Finalists Announced in Six Ca...

The finalists in each of the six 2023 World Vehicle of the Year categories have been announced. Once again this year, there is a very strong Korean presence ...

Toronto 2023: BMW i4, Hyundai Ioniq 5 AJAC’s Canadian Vehicles of the Year

Toronto 2023: BMW i4, Hyundai Ioniq 5 AJAC’s Canadian Veh...

At the Toronto Auto Show this morning, AJAC announced the winners in its Canadian Car of the Year 2023 and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year 2023 categori...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Porsche Boxster GTS
Major Vehicle Price Hikes Planned by Porsche
Article
2023 Honda Accord
One Million Miles for this 2003 Honda Accord
Article
The 2023 BMW iX1
The Next BMW X2 Will Also Be Offered in Elect...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2024 Kia EV9 Teased Again Ahead of Reveal
2024 Kia EV9 Teased Again Ahe...
Video
IIHS Crash Tests Toughened in 2023
IIHS Crash Tests Toughened in...
Video
A 1931 Duesenberg Is Found in a Garage After 55 years
A 1931 Duesenberg Is Found in...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 