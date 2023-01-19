Photo: D.Boshouwers 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 - Exterior design

• Hyundai today put on the Canadian premiere presentations of the Ioniq 6 sedan and Seven Concept SUV.

• The first is a similar-yet-very-different follow-up to the Ioniq 5, the second an all-electric spiritual successor to the Palisade.

• There may be no big global reveals at the Montreal Auto Shows, but there are some more-local firsts.

The Montreal Auto Show that began with media day today is bereft of any major global or even continental reveals – not surprising, given the headwinds blowing in the faces of auto shows these days. But there are some more… local premieres on tap.

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 - Front

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 - Charging port

Ioniq 6

The Ioniq 6, not being a concept but a fully realized production model or just about, is by far the closest to hitting the market. In fact, Hyundai is promising boots (tires) on the ground by this spring. A close but wildly different-looking adjunct to the popular Ioniq 5, with which it shares a platform, this EV is intent on maximizing aerodynamics to improve energy efficiency and range. Hyundai is promoting the model’s very low 0.21 drag co-efficient, for example. The efforts pay off with a model offering a range of up to 547 km.

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is being offered with RWD or AWD, and the 77.4-kWh battery pack helps deliver an output of 320 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque, ideally speaking of course. Its technical closeness to the Ioniq 5 means it delivers much of the same performance in terms of charging times (10 to 80 percent charge in 18 minutes on a fast 350-kW station) and the V2L (vehicle-to-load) capacity, allowing for charging appliances and such from the vehicle.

Photo: D.Boshouwers Hyundai Seven Concept - Profile

Seven Concept

As for the concept presented in Montreal, that is the embryonic version of what will most likely become the Hyundai Ioniq 7 when it’s ready to roll. For now, though, we’re to address it as the Seven Concept, and it looks more like a living room on wheels than just about any prototype we’ve been shown in recent years – and there have been a few of those.

Photo: D.Boshouwers Hyundai Seven Concept - Interior

Like the Ioniqs 5 and 6, the Seven is built on the company’s new catchall platform for EVs, the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Hyundai mentions a range of up to 480 km from a high-capacity battery pack (no figure given for that). Beyond that, details are scarce, and much could change by the time a production version is ready.

There’s one new twist the company is promoting with this particular concept, in line with the interior’s living-room vocation: the vehicle has a sterilization system that cleans the interior once occupants have departed.

Photo: D.Boshouwers The Hyundai Seven Concept, accompanied by Yvon Cournoyer and Marcel Dionne

Hockey fans of a certain age take note: Hyundai had on hand Yvon Cournoyer and Marcel Dionne to help make the presentation of the Seven Concept. The auto show might be short of stars of a vehicular kind this year, but it did have two flesh-and-blood stars at least!

