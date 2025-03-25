Hyundai Canada has shared range numbers for its newest – and largest - electric SUV, the Ioniq 9.

The 9 got its world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show last November, before making a first Canadian appearance this past January at the Montreal Auto Show.

The Ioniq 9 is set to launch this spring, which means Canadian Hyundai dealerships are expecting it anytime between now and mid-June. The announcement of the range figures means the wait is almost over.

The Hyundai Ioniq 9, at the 2025 Montreal Auto Show | Photo: D.Boshouwers

And what are those figures? Each version of the Ioniq 9 will offer a range of over 500 km, which should perk up the ears of consumers.

The model offering includes three versions: Essential (rear-wheel drive), Preferred AWD and Preferred AWD+. The first offers 539 km of range, the other two 515 and 500, respectively.

The rear-wheel-drive model gets a 160-kW motor placed at the rear, while the all-wheel-drive and extended-range versions have that plus a front-axle 70-kW motor. The performance version (AWD+) is fitted with 160-kW motors both back and front.

Note that towing capacity will be 5,000 lb across the range, enough to meet the needs of most people who want to tow loads.

The Ioniq 9 is an important model for Hyundai and highly anticipated on the Canadian market. That may be all the more so if we see the return of the federal EV incentives program. That hasn’t been ruled out by the government, but anything definitive on that front will have to wait for the results of the election on April 28.

In Quebec, the next budget is set to bring back the $4,000 incentive that was in effect until the start of this year. It will stay in place until December 31, after which it is set to drop to $2,000 for 2026.