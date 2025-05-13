Hyundai Canada has announced pricing and details of its all-new three-row electric SUV, the 2026 Ioniq 9 2026. Designed with families in mind, this model promises an impressive range in excess of 500 km on all versions, and incorporates the brand's latest charging and safety technologies.

What to know about the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9

The Ioniq 9 is based on Hyundai's E-GMP electric platform and is positioned as a spacious, technologically advanced family SUV. Here are the highlights:

- Extended range: All versions offer a range estimated by Natural Resources Canada of over 500 km, with a maximum of 539 km for the entry-level rear-wheel-drive model.

- Ultra-fast charging: Thanks to its 800-volt architecture, the Ioniq 9 can recharge its battery from 10 to 80 percent in around 24 minutes at a 350 kW DC fast-charging station.

- NACS port and CCS adapter: The Ioniq 9 will come out of the box equipped with a NACS charging port, facilitating access to many of Tesla’s Supercharger network charging points. A CCS adapter is also supplied for compatibility with current public rapid charging stations.

- Towing capacity: the Ioniq 9 can tow up to 5,000 lb and features an intelligent towing mode that optimizes estimated range according to load.

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrains of the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9

Two powertrain configurations are available. The rear-wheel drive (RWD) Essential version is equipped with a 160-kW electric motor and delivers around 215 hp. Four-wheel drive (AWD) versions have two motors (70 kW and 160 kW) and delivers around 303 hp in the Preferred AWD and Preferred AWD with Luxury package.

Preferred AWD+ and Preferred AWD+ with Ultimate Calligraphy Package versions have the same two motors but with a total system output of about 422 hp.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Canadian pricing

Hyundai has structured the Ioniq 9 range into five distinct versions for Canada. Here are the manufacturer's suggested retail prices (MSRP), excluding $2,050 freight and delivery charges:

Ioniq 9 Essential RWD - MSRP $59,999

- Range: 539 km (estimated)

- Motor: 160 kW (rear-wheel drive)

- Entry-level version focused on maximum range

Ioniq 9 Preferred AWD - MSRP $64,999

- Range: 515 km (estimated)

- Motors: 70 kW + 160 kW (AWD)

- Adds all-wheel drive

Ioniq 9 Preferred AWD+ - MSRP $64,999

- Range: 500 km (estimated)

- Motors: 160 kW + 160 kW (AWD)

- Offers the most powerful AWD powertrain at the same price as the Preferred AWD, with a slightly reduced range.

Ioniq 9 Preferred AWD with Luxury Package - MSRP $76,499

- Range: 515 km (estimated)

- Motors: 70 kW + 160 kW (AWD)

- Includes exclusive exterior and interior design elements, as well as additional safety and convenience technologies.

Ioniq 9 Preferred AWD+ with Ultimate Calligraphy Package - MSRP $81,499

- Range: 500 km (estimated)

- Motors: 160 kW + 160 kW (AWD)

- Top-of-the-range version combining the most output with the luxury and design features of the Ultimate Calligraphy package.

What Hyundai says

“The Ioniq 9 represents the pinnacle of Hyundai's electric vehicle innovation and our commitment to the Canadian market,” said Mike Ricciuto, Director of Product and Corporate Strategy at Hyundai Canada. “We're confident that its impressive range, exceptional space, cutting-edge technology and competitive price will resonate well with Canadian families looking for a stylish, sustainable transportation solution.”

Availability

The first units of the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9, all built in Ulsan, South Korea, are expected at Hyundai dealerships across Canada from June 2025. Auto123 is doing a first test drive of the EV this week in British Columbia, and we will have a review for you soon.