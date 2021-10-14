Hyundais and Kias, Easy Targets for Thieves?

Vehicle theft is a plague, we all agree. As an owner, it's important to be vigilant, but these days, even with maximum caution, some models are still easy targets because of technology.

An Automotive News report this week provides a clear warning for owners of Hyundai and Kia models: your vehicles are very... popular.

Specifically, authorities are seeing a spike in thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles in cities across the United States. What's worse, the tricks used by thieves have been featured in multiple news reports. And the technique is simple; the steering column cover is ripped off, a USB key is inserted into the ignition (yes, a USB key), and all you have to do is turn the mechanism to start the car.

And as is being widely reported online, it seems that the most targeted models produced by the two South Korean automakers are from the 2014 to 2017 model-years.

Thefts of these particular vehicles are up more in some places than others. In Minnesota, for example, Fox 9 reported that nearly a quarter of vehicle thefts in 2022 involved Hyundai or Kia products. In Grand Rapids, Michigan, Hyundai and Kia models accounted for about 45 percent of vehicle thefts in June.

In St. Louis, there was a 254 percent increase in Kia thefts and a 222 percent increase in Hyundai thefts in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Similar figures are being reported in cities like Memphis, Tennessee, and Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio.

Photo: Kia 2014 Kia Sorento

Clearly, there is a flaw in the security system of these models and theft rings are exploiting it to the fullest. Law enforcement officials explain that for many young people, this is a game. It's easy to pull off a heist in less than a minute.

In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which also saw an increase in thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles in 2021, two city council members wrote to the automakers essentially accusing them of being directly responsible for the spike.

“We write to ask that KIA Motors America Inc., make fundamental changes to the mechanisms used to secure its vehicles,” one letter said. “We do this not only in the interest of protecting the property and persons of those who purchase your vehicles, but to try and do something to lessen the drain on police and other resources that seems directly attributable to certain defects in their locking system.”

A Hyundai spokesperson told Automotive News via email that the company is aware of the epidemic of thefts and that engine immobilizers are installed in newer Hyundai models.

“Hyundai Motor America is concerned with the rise in local auto thefts. The safety and well-being of our customers and the community is and will remain our top priority. These vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and engine immobilizers are standard equipment on all new Hyundai vehicles.” - Hyundai

Kia agreed, stating that it is “aware of the increase in theft. Starting with the current 2022 model-year, all Kia vehicles are equipped with an engine immobilization system as standard. All Kia vehicles for sale in the United States meet or exceed federal motor vehicle safety standards."

Obviously, for dealers, that means a lot of repairs when the vehicles are found. For owners, it means an issue with insurers.

So if you own a Hyundai or Kia model, be vigilant.