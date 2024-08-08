• Thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are down since a software update late in 2023.

The number of thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles has made headlines in recent years, and the Korean automakers have been under pressure to solve the problem, namely by make their vehicles more difficult to steal.

It appears those efforts have paid off. According to a study by the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), thefts of Hyundai and Kia models have dropped significantly.



Recall that in February 2023, the automakers began offering a software update that prevents a vehicle from starting if the original key or a duplicate is not used.

Among vehicles that received the update in December 2023, reports of thefts dropped by 53 percent compared to vehicles that had not received the update.

At that time, only 30 percent of Hyundai vehicles and 28 percent of Kia models were eligible for the upgrade. Today, the companies say that 60 percent of all eligible vehicles had received the update by mid-July 2024.

2023 Kia Sportage HEV | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The 53 percent figure takes into account not only full thefts, but also claims for damage to vehicles that have been stolen and recovered, theft of spare parts and items stolen from inside the vehicle, HLDI says. It estimates that the frequency of complete thefts has fallen by 64 percent, an even more encouraging figure.

The percentage could be higher, however, says HLDI. In fact, some owners' habits could still expose their vehicles to theft, despite the update. To stack the odds in their favour, owners should lock their vehicles with the physical key and not use the access system on the door handle.

One of the theft-deterrent strategies used by Hyundai and Kia is to affix a sticker to the window indicating the vehicle is equipped with the new update.

There is a negative effect, however. HLDI has noted that complaints of vandalism have been more numerous with vehicles equipped with the software. The reason is simple. Thieves try to steal the vehicle, but are unable to do so. However, before leaving the scene, they may have smashed a window, damaged the steering column, and so on.

With the drop, theft rates for Hyundai and Kia vehicles are now approaching industry norms. Analysts expect the trend to continue as criminals conclude it's no easier to steal a vehicle from these two brands than any other across the industry.

The message to owners, however, is clear. If you haven't yet had the software update installed, you're wise to do so. The numbers don’t lie.