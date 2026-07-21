Hyundai is issuing a safety recall for more than 66,000 Kona crossover SUVs across North America due to a manufacturing flaw that could cause a rear seatbelt to detach during a crash.

According to official notices published by Transport Canada and U.S. safety regulators, the recall impacts 18,339 units in Canada and 47,749 units in the United States. Affected models include the gas-powered 2026 Hyundai Kona as well as 2025 and 2026 Kona EV models.

The problem

The core issue stems from the bracket securing the rear centre seatbelt buckle assembly, which may have been manufactured outside of required specifications. In the event of a collision, the bracket could fail, causing the seatbelt to detach from its anchor point and significantly increasing the risk of injury for the occupant.

Despite the potential hazard, Hyundai confirmed that it has received no reports of accidents, fires, or injuries linked to the issue.

2026 Hyundai Kona N-Line | Photo: Auto123

That said, to mitigate risk, Hyundai advises owners to avoid transporting passengers in the rear centre seat until the necessary repairs are performed.

The solution

Authorized Hyundai dealerships will replace the entire rear centre seatbelt buckle assembly free of charge.

Hyundai will begin mailing official written notifications to affected vehicle owners starting September 11, 2026, advising them to schedule a service appointment.

Owners seeking immediate information regarding their vehicle's status can contact their local Hyundai dealer or search their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on Transport Canada’s recall database under recall number 2026-337 or Hyundai's manufacturer code R0313.